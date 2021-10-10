Tom Brady Gives Update on Injury, Non-Committal on Playing Status

It is always a good sign when the backup quarterback is playing in the fourth quarter thanks to a commanding lead, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was seen icing his hand on the sideline in the final minutes. Brady’s hand came down on a Dolphins defender’s helmet during the game, but the quarterback was able to keep playing through the injury.

Brady remained on the field against the Dolphins, but the quarterback left the door open for his status against the Eagles in Week 6. The Bucs have a short week as they face the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

“Yeah in my younger days I probably [would have] never showed you guys that I wrapped it up, because I’d probably try to keep it a secret, but I think in my old age I don’t care as much,” Brady told reporters after the game. “Yeah, I mean it’s just a kind of a football injury. So, do my best you know to get ready for this game. We’ll see what happens.”

Brady’s right hand was wrapped as he stood at the podium to take questions during his postgame press conference. The Bucs quarterback showed no signs of the injury impacting his play as Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns while completing 73.2% of his passes against the Dolphins.

Arians on Bucs’ win Over Dolphins: ‘We Can’t Celebrate This One ‘Til Next Weekend’

Despite Brady’s comments, it is hard to imagine the quarterback missing any time after he played with a torn MCL throughout the 2020 season. Brady likely wants to see how his hand recovers in the coming days before publicly committing to playing in Week 6. After the game, Arians told the Bucs players that celebrating their victory would have to wait until after their Thursday night game given the short turnaround time.

“Now, very short week, alright, we can’t celebrate this one ’til next weekend,” Arians told the team in the locker room via a video released by the Bucs. “Alright, we’re on [a] very short week, hydration is going to be key. Put this one to bed tonight, we start tomorrow, alright. Everybody knows the schedule. Great win, break it down.”

Brady on A.B.’s Turnaround: ‘Sometimes Things Can Take Us Away From What We Really Love to Do’

Brady connected early and often with star receiver Antonio Brown. The Bucs receiver finished with seven receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5.

“Yeah, so much, I think since the day we met, obviously I’ve admired him,” Brady said of Brown’s remarkable career turnaround. “I’ve watched him for a long time and obviously played with him briefly in New England and just struck up a great relationship and really wanted to see him [succeed]. You know, sometimes things can take us away from what we really love to do [playing football], and I think he’s done an incredible job personally putting a lot of those things aside and just focusing on football and showing everyone how great he is.

“You know, Mike’s [Evans] great player, Chris [Godwin] is a great player. Tyler made some plays, so everybody’s really contributing and it’s fun to see from my standpoint all these different guys at different ages, all kind of coming together as a group and being I think the best group [of] receivers in the league.”