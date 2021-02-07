Tom Brady’s Kids Are Major Buccaneers Fans

Tom Brady is known to many fans as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history but to his three kids he is just dad. Brady has two kids, Vivian (8) and Benjamin (11), with his wife Gisele Bundchen, along with his oldest son, Jack (13), from a previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. During Super Bowl LV Opening Night, Brady was asked about how his children have handled being in the spotlight given he is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

“I think that’s one of the things that’s changed over the years for me,” Brady explained. “I started when I was 23 and had no kids and then Jack was born in 2007. So, he’s 13 now. He’s been part of a lot of seasons, successful and unsuccessful. I think to them I’m just dad. I know their life is different based on the one that I grew up in. Their dad gets a lot of attention for different things. I think that has some challenges for them. Certainly, things maybe at school that get said, good and bad. I think there are some different challenges that they face that they’re going to have to navigate in their life. I love being their dad. I try to be the best I can be for them. They don’t certainly get as much time during the year, during football season, as I’d like. The offseason is coming so I’ll get a chance to spend more time with them.”

After the Buccaneers won the NFC Championship, Brady shared a special moment with his son Jack at Lambeau Field. Brady joked that his son wanted to brave the cold to see his dad play in person with his new team. Here’s a look at the special father-son moment that went viral.

Tom Brady proved everybody wrong by advancing to yet another Super Bowl — and the first thing he did was hug his son. This man is truly the greatest. pic.twitter.com/jIxR4yid98 — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) January 24, 2021

Brady Admits His Daughter Vivian Is His Biggest Fan

Brady was also asked what his kids thought about him, and the quarterback is on the fence with one exception. The Bucs star admitted that his daughter Vivian has become his biggest fan.

“I don’t know what they think of their dad, probably have to figure that out,” Brady continued. “My daughter is pretty supportive. I can see why dads like having daughters because she’s pretty special, that one.”

Gisele on Motherhood: “[If] I Ever Hear Someone Saying, ‘She’s Just a Mom’ It Makes Me Angry”

Bundchen has spoken at length about her journey in being a mother. In her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bundchen wrote about how important mothers are calling moms the “foundation for everything.”

“[If] I ever hear someone saying, ‘She’s just a mom,’ it makes me angry,” Bundchen detailed, per Huff Post. “Being ‘just a mom’ is the foundation of everything. Being ‘just a mom’ ensures that our children have the foundation and support they need to succeed not just at work but at life. Millions of ‘just moms’ are busy raising future men and women who will someday influence the world in either positive or negative ways. Our culture likes to treat the daily multitasking that women perform as something to be expected. They’re not. There are a lot of mothers out there who make everything possible and everything happen, and I think they’re amazing.”

READ NEXT: Tom Brady & Wife Gisele Are Building a Dream House in Florida: Report