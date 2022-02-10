Tom Brady, Mike Evans Get Trolled After Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans won’t hear the end of touchdown “mistakes” from this season.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who played in the Pro Bowl with Evans on Sunday, February 6, made sure of that. Juszczyk scored a first quarter touchdown ball and threw it into the crowd, so trolled Evans and retired Bucs quarterback Tom Brady afterward over similar incidents. Evans did that with two significant touchdowns of Brady’s during the 2021 season — one of which Brady awarded bitcoin for.

“Hey Tom Brady, so Mike Evans threw my Pro Bowl TD ball in the stands … I heard he has a tendency to do these type of things,” Juszczyk tweeted. “You got any spare bitcoin I could borrow to get that thing back?”

Juszczyk scored a touchdown in the first quarter for the NFC team, which fell to the AFC squad 41-35. Evans tweeted a reaction that evening in response to Juszczyk’s humorous request.

“Bro, I told you I’ll get it back if you really want it,” Evans wrote.

During the regular season, Evans accidentally handed Brady’s 600th touchdown ball to a fan after the score. A Bucs staff member coaxed the fan to return the ball to Brady for a slew of Bucs merchandise and tickets.

Evans then tossed Brady’s final career touchdown ball into the stands during the NFC Divisional Round on Jan. 23. Brady fired a 55-yard deep ball to Evans for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Evans didn’t have much reason to anticipate it being Brady’s final touchdown throw. The Bucs pulled within a score of the Rams and soon tied the game 27-27. Brady hadn’t announced any official plans to retire, either.

That official announcement came two weeks later on Feb. 1 after an epic 22-year career.

Brady’s Final TD Ball a Treasure Hunt in Limbo

With Evans launching what turned about to be Brady’s final career touchdown ball, its whereabouts remain a mystery. Notably, that ball is worth seven figures according to acquisitions director Jordan Gilroy of Leland’s Auction House.

“I would not be surprised if it was a seven-figure ball right now given the hype with his retirement,” Gilroy told Kyle Burger of ABC Action News. “Even a pair of his cleats we sold for close to $40,000. Pretty much anything he wears or signs is worth a lot of money.”

Whoever caught the ball hasn’t made it public yet, which Bucs reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times confirmed on Feb. 3. Stroud had some fun with it anyway when talking on the “Rich Eisen Show”.

“I’m staring at it right now,” Stroud humorously told Eisen. “I’d like to announce my retirement from sports writing.”

Gilroy welcomes the touchdown ball recipient to sell it.

“I think if they had any interest in selling it they could just Google ‘Tom Brady auction’ and our ball will pop up first. If they call us they would be great. I’m sure we’ll have buyers lined up for it,” Gilroy told Burger.

AFC Gets Mossed by Evans

Evans caught a Randy Moss-like touchdown pass from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during the second quarter in the Pro Bowl. Evans proceeded to dunk the ball.

After the game, Evans gave a shout out to Murray on social media. Then, Murray’s deletion of Cardinals content on his social media accounts had fans imagining a future with Murray throwing more touchdowns to Evans as a Buccaneer.