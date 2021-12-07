Bucs’ Tom Brady Makes Strong Claim About Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won’t let wide receiver Mike Evans fly under the radar in the annals of NFL history.

“It’s been a real privilege for me to play with him. He’s one of the NFL all-time greats,” Brady said of Evans in a video promoting Evans for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

For the third-consecutive year, the Bucs nominated Evans for the award which goes to a player who excels on the field and makes a major impact off the field. The Bucs released the video on Tuesday, Dec. 7, amid the other 31 teams announcing their respective nominees.

Brady also describes Evans as “the best teammate” and is one who “thinks about everyone else.”

“Just got the best personality. So competitive, and his teammates love him because he loves them,” Brady added.

Evans has 23 touchdowns from Brady in less than two seasons. That puts Evans at seventh for touchdowns among all receivers who have played with Brady in 22 seasons.

Evans Established Among All-Time Greats

Besides catching balls reliably from the greatest quarterback ever, Evans alone boasts the numbers to be named among the NFL’s greatest receivers ever. He reached 1,000 yards receiving for a seventh-consecutive season last year, becoming the first receiver ever to do that in his first seven seasons.

That eclipsed Hall of Famer Randy Moss’ old record of six. Moss notably played with Brady in New England during the 2000s. Brady compared the two during a press conference last season.

“From a physical standpoint – both (have) big bodies, big catch radiuses and great body control. Great understanding of the game – feel (and) instincts,” Brady said. “Randy is a Hall of Famer. I think Mike is going to be one too and it’s been amazing to play with him. I love playing with Mike. He’s been just spectacular from the day I met him. I admired him from afar for a long time.”

Evans could make it eight-consecutive 1,000 yard seasons with just 206 more yards with five games remaining. He has 57 receptions for 794 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Bucs’ All-Time Touchdown Leader

Evans set one big record already this season, becoming the Bucs’ all-time leader in touchdowns. He passed Bucs fullback great Mike Alstott with a 72nd career touchdown on Nov. 22 against the New York Giants.

“Mike has worked hard to do this and it’s going to be exciting,” Alstott said according to Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith. “I’m happy for him, and records are meant to be broken. I’ve been out of the league for a long time, after all. He’s doing a great job and he’s been a great team leader, guiding the team to another Super Bowl. He’s worked hard and he’s earned this.”

Likewise, Evans earned the recognition of the Man of the Year nomination for his hard work on and off the field. Evans established a foundation four years ago for charitable giving, and he has supported various causes such helping with COVID-19 relief efforts in 2020.

“He does so many, just awesome, things off the field, and he never asks for anything in return,” tight end Rob Gronkowski said of Evans in the video.