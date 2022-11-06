Tom Brady Delivers NSFW Reaction After Record-Setting Comeback Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a lot happier following their 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

As the Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing streak following Tom Brady’s NFL-record 55th career game-winning drive, the 45-year-old quarterback couldn’t contain his excitement following the team’s win.

“That was f***ing awesome,” said Brady during the postgame presser.”That’s why we play — to get out there and win and give it all you got.”

Tampa Bay trailed 13-9 versus the Rams with 44 seconds remaining in the game and no timeouts. Despite needing a touchdown to win the game, Brady led the Buccaneers offense 60 yards down the field in just 35 seconds before throwing a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton.

The win improved the Buccaneers’ record to 4-5 and moved them into first place in the NFC South.

“We always have a chance with him,” said head coach Todd Bowles after the game. “We’re grateful to have him. He got over 100,000 yards — that’s a long playing career for anybody. He still plays at a high level.”

Brady Surpasses Peyton Manning for Game-Winning Drives Record

As noted by Douglas Clawson of CBS Sports, Brady’s game-winning drive moved him past Peyton Manning for sole possession for most in NFL history.

“It was a milestone day for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady,” said Clawson. “In a game where the GOAT became the first player in NFL history to reach 100K pass yards (including playoffs), he also passed Peyton Manning for the most regular-season game-winning drives in the fourth quarter/overtime in NFL history (55).”

Buccaneers Win Despite Offensive Struggles

Despite the offensive unit struggling once again throughout the game, Brady was able to pull out a classic game-winning drive over the team that eliminated the Buccaneers from the playoffs last season. Following Tampa Bay’s first offensive drive, the Buccaneers didn’t complete a single offensive play for more than 10 yards until the 9:05 mark of the fourth quarter.

That means Tampa Bay went three full quarters without an offensive play longer than 10 yards.

Prior to the Buccaneers’ two final offensive drives, Tampa Bay went 5-for-16 on third-down conversions. Not only did the Bucs once again struggle on third-down attempts, the running game mustered just 2.6 yards per carry. Brady actually averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt and posted a 79.7 passer rating on 58 passing attempts.

His yards per attempt was actually his lowest of the season and his third lowest-average since he joined the Bucs. The passer rating was his second-lowest of the season.

And Brady was still able to pull out the win.

“You run out of things to say about him,” said Bowles. “I’m sure I can’t say anything different than the 50 million people that (have) already commented things on him. He’s a great player. He’s one of the best, if not the best to ever play the game, and he continues to do that.”

With the Buccaneers at 4-5 and the leaders of the NFC South division, they’re currently slotted in the fourth seed in the conference. Brady stressed the importance of this victory as a potential spark moving forward.

“I think it’s important for us (on the win). We have just not played the way we’re capable. Some things have kind of not really fallen our way at all, and hopefully we can get a win (versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10), get to 5-5 and then the whole season is ahead of us.”