Truth of Tom Brady’s Viral Video Exposed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady went viral in a video of throwing with improbable speed and accuracy on Sunday, but reports of it being fake surfaced since.

It comes down to high-quality video editing per multiple media reports. The video features Brady throwing with perfect accuracy and catching football with a Jugs passing machine. On Brady’s last throw, he knocks over the machine with the ball, and the machine shoots the ball straight up into the air.

“Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again,” Brady tweeted.

Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021

The video reached 9.6 million viewers through Monday. Then, video editing of the viral footage came to light.

“I think that’s fake,” Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer wrote. “In fact, I was told it is. But for it to be fake … (expletive), did the editor freaking crush it.”

Video creator Ari Fararooy piped in about the video on Instagram. Fararooy wrote “haters will say it’s fake @tombrady” and added the credits below.

Fararooy directed the video and did the visual effects. Los Angeles area creative studio Warm & Fuzzy did the computer generated imagery. Shadow Lion, Tom Brady’s own multimedia company, produced the video.

Brady’s Passing in Video Almost Impossible

Yahoo Sports’ Sam Cooper explained that Brady couldn’t actually throw as fast and accurately as that video showed — because no one humanly can.

“Not only is the level of precision Brady needed to make those throws virtually unattainable, it’s not how a Jugs machine works,” Cooper wrote. “To get the Jugs machine to send the ball back your way, it needs to be loaded from the backside. Not to mention, the machine needs somebody to manually push the ball through (at least it did when I played high school football 10-plus years ago).”

Jugs passing machines still require a person to set the ball according to the Jugs Sports website.

Brady’s latest viral video was simply another social media venture amid his many others during the offseason.

Brady Touts New Super Bowl Ring on Social Media

Before Brady showed off his passing prowess, he showed off his latest Super Bowl ring — and the other six, too.

He posted a picture of himself with his seven Super Bowl rings on July 23 next to a couple of old pictures of himself from his early NFL days.

“How it started versus how it’s going,” Brady tweeted.

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/wbzeQNgjnX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2021

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots between 2002 and 2019 before leaving as a free agent for Tampa in 2020. He led the Bucs to an 11-5 record and a Super Bowl LV win last season, capturing his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

His latest Super Bowl ring, received during a July 22 ring ceremony for the team, impressed him. He calls the ring “pretty sick” but reiterated that his favorite is “the next one”.

Tampa’s Super Bowl ring, designed by Jason of Beverly Hills’ Jason Arasheben, actually opens up to show a mini Raymond James Stadium inside per Ryan Hood of Robb Report. The playoff game scores border the stadium’s sides, and the word “Historic” spreads across the inside cover of the ring’s top. The rest of the text on the inside cover reads as follows:

“February 7th, 2021. NFL History was made when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to win the Super Bowl at home in Raymond James Stadium.”

Brady said during his ring ceremony speech that the ring company invited players to have input.