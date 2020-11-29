Brady Vs. Mahomes Round 4: Bucs Battles Back Before Half

Tom Brady started slowly as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trail 20-7 in a much-anticipated matchup Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes and Brady meeting on the field for the fourth time ever went the way of Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for most of the first half. The Chiefs quarterback connected with Tyreek Hill on TDs of 75 and 44 yards, beating Bucs defensive back Carlton Davis twice.

Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett turned the tide with a forced fumble deep in Bucs territory during the second quarter. Brady then led the Bucs’ first scoring drive of the game, capped a 37-yard play-action TD strike to Ronald Jones III, after opening with four punts.

Band Back Together

Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet returned to action on the Bucs Sunday.

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud confirmed both returning before the game, giving the Bucs all of its starters back for the first time in four games. Marpet had been out with a concussion, and Smith had an ankle injury.