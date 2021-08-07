Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Reason for Attending Hall of Fame Induction

Tom Brady doesn’t want to take any chances in attending the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony for longtime rival Peyton Manning.

“I just need to make sure he’s really done. Can’t risk this guy coming back,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback humorously wrote on Twitter on Friday.

I just need to make sure he’s really done. Can’t risk this guy coming back… https://t.co/8afUVxicjO — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 6, 2021

Brady will sit in Manning’s section at the event with former teammates of Manning’s from the Indianapolis Colts. When Brady played for the New England Patriots, he went up against Manning and those former Colts players many times between 2001 and 2011.

“I’m not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that, but that means a lot that he’s taking the time,” Manning said on the Fox broadcast of the Hall of Fame game on Thursday.

"Tom Brady is coming in, sitting in my section – I’m not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that." -Peyton Manning talked to @Buck and @TroyAikman looking ahead to his HOF Induction 😅 pic.twitter.com/W3fTQvewJ2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 6, 2021

In regular season games, Brady went 8-4 against Manning’s Colts and 3-2 against Manning’s Denver Broncos teams. It didn’t go as well for Brady in postseason matchups, as Manning held a 3-2 edge over Brady.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who coached Manning in Indianapolis, said Brady and Manning became closer than fans would think.

“It wasn’t as adversarial as everybody thought it was,” Arians said during Friday’s press conference. “When you’re two guys in the stature they’re in, they’re about the only guys you can talk to. So, yeah, I think it speaks a lot about Tom. It was his idea to get us all up there. We’ve got a couple of coaches going up Saturday for some other guys, and the rest of us will go up Sunday and we’ll all come back Sunday night.”

Notably, Bucs quarterback coach Clyde Christensen and offensive consultant Tom Moore worked with Manning in Indianapolis, too.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Arians on Manning’s Influence

Arians sees Manning leading two teams to Super Bowls as part of why Brady left New England for Tampa.

“Yeah, I think that’s one of the things he wanted to accomplish when he made his decision, and we actually talked about it,” Arians said on Friday. “And he did it, so let’s do it again.”

Arians coached Manning for three seasons in Indianapolis from 1998 to 2000. Since Arians served as the quarterbacks coach, Brady couldn’t glean too much from Manning regarding his time with Arians.

“Peyton really has never played in this (offense),” Arians explained. “All the verbiage we used in Indianapolis is totally different, so that part of it really didn’t help.”

Ultimately, Arians sees Manning as part of one of the greatest NFL families ever — starting with Archie Manning — and one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

“Peyton’s contribution is as big as it gets,” Arians said. “Taking two teams to the Super Bowl, and all the things that he’s done, but he’s a better teammate and a better friend than he is a player, which speaks volumes.”

Brady and Manning Met 17 Times

Brady and Manning’s teams went head-to-head 17 times per Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway, who took a look back at all 17 games.

NFL Network produced a highlight reel of the top 10 greatest games between the two ahead of their final matchup in the 2016 AFC Championship Game. Manning walked off the winner in that final meeting when the Broncos beat the Patriots 20-18.