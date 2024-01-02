Tom Brady Jokingly Revealed He Planned to Unretire in 2023

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had unretirement on the radar quite close to the 2023 season.

Brady, who retired in February 2023, revealed that he planned a second comeback in May via an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve. He posted a slew of family photos with a heartfelt message, reflecting on the year, followed by a comment on unretirement.

“PS: The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand,” Brady wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

Whether or not Brady meant it as a joke remains to be seen. He doubled down on staying retired multiple times last year after his 23-year NFL career.

The Buccaneers already moved on from Brady with the signing of Baker Mayfield in free agency. Tampa Bay held out some hope Brady might come back, but it looked all the more doubtful as the season drew closer.

Things didn’t go well in Brady’s final season with the Buccaneers as the team went 8-9, capped by a Wild Card blowout loss at home. Brady completed 66.8% of his passes for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns versus nine interceptions.

After retirement, he focused his energy on family and business ventures, which included his attempt for part ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders. If Brady wanted to play again and have part ownership, a majority of the league’s owners would have needed to approve it.

Later this year, Brady will enter the broadcast booth with FOX for the 2024 season.

Broadcasting Great Doubts Tom Brady’s Future Success With FOX

While Brady could — ironically — do a Buccaneers game with FOX next fall, longtime NBC Sports broadcasting great Bob Costas doesn’t see the booth as the best fit for Brady.

“They didn’t ask me, and I don’t expect them to, but if I were running it, I’d use him in the studio rather than on games.” Costas told the New York Post on December 30.

“The glamour factor, the on-camera factor, and also, it’s less of a strain on him. The level of preparation to work a game and what it takes to get the hang of it, it’s just an easier fit in the studio,” Costas added.

Everything Else Tom Brady Said in His New Year’s Instagram Post

Brady only played three games of the calendar year for 2023 last January, and clearly reflected that indirectly with his Instagram post that highlighted his family instead. January 16 will mark a full year since the last time Brady played an NFL game.

“Looking back on 2023 grateful for every moment,” Brady wrote. “Cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what’s coming next. I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me.”

“As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters, and I’ll never take these people for granted, the 46-year-old Brady continued. “Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them, and let’s all help make 2024 a kinder and happier year for everyone in our lives.”