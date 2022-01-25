Tom Brady Gives Update on Future With Bucs in Viral Instagram Post

Tom Brady continues to talk about not wanting to talk about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady took to Instagram to let fans know there would be no decision coming this week and expressed gratitude to his teammates for an “incredibly rewarding” season.

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long,” Brady said in the January 25 post. “This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much.”

Brady Doesn’t ‘Equate Losing to Failure’

Brady’s message approached 750,000 likes just three hours after the quarterback posted. As for those saying Brady would not walk away after a disappointing loss, the Bucs star appeared to throw cold water on that theory.

“I always want to win, I think that’s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn’t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did,” Brady added. “There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!”

Brady’s Instagram post comes a day after releasing his Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray where the quarterback admitted he planned to take his time in making a decision. The quarterback cited his family as being a big factor in whatever he decides. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen has “laid down the law” by urging her husband to retire this offseason.

“There’s a belief that Mrs. Brady, otherwise known as Gisele Bundchen, has laid down the law with her husband,” Florio detailed on January 24. “That, regardless of whether he wants to keep playing in 2022 and beyond, she’s telling him that 22 seasons are more than enough.”

Brady admitted that his career has been taxing on Bundchen. The quarterback added that making a decision is, “not always what I want, it’s what we want as a family.”

“They’ve been my biggest supporters,” Brady said during the January 24 podcast. “My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m going to spend some time with them and give them what they need cuz they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do.

“You know, I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want, it’s what we want as a family. I’m going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”