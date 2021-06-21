Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Share Heartfelt Father’s Day Tributes

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined other members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in giving shout-outs to their fathers on social media during Father’s Day.

Brady posted a childhood photo and tribute to his father, Tom Brady Sr., on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day Pops,” Brady wrote. “Thank you for your love and support every step of the way! Can’t wait to see you soon in one of our favorite places doing what we love to do together (golf).”

Brady added another post with his family. “Happy Father’s Day! I am the luckiest dad in the world,” Brady wrote.

HFD – Happy Family Day‼️‼️ I am the luckiest dad in the world pic.twitter.com/eASn4CR5to — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 20, 2021

Similar to Brady, Gronkowski shared a childhood photo and tribute on social media to his father, Gordy Gronkowski, on Twitter.

“What a dad,” Gronkowski wrote. “Thanks for keeping us in line growing up and being an incredible role model. From playing with us in the yard, building a home gym to help us improve (and stay out of trouble), to being the No. 1 fan at our games, we’re lucky to have you Papa Gronk! Happy Father’s Day to the Creator!”

What a dad! Thx for keeping us in line growing up & being an incredible role model. From playing w/us in the yard, building a home gym to help us improve (& stay out of trouble), to being the #1 fan at our games, we’re lucky to have you Papa Gronk! HFD to the Creator! #fathersday pic.twitter.com/pqKsxv4uSy — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 20, 2021

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Brady Sr., the GOAT’s Biggest Influence

While Brady has answered hundreds of questions at pre-Super Bowl press conferences in his 10 appearances, one he faced in 2017 may have hit home more than any.

A 7-year-old-boy, who got to be a reporter via a contest, asked Brady who his hero is per Today.com’s Scott Stump. Steve Buckley of The Athletic, caught the video of Brady’s answer.

Emotional answer from Tom Brady when asked if his dad speaks for him. Must watch. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CtUkI0enx2 — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) January 31, 2017

Brady needed a moment as he “became visibly misty-eyed”, per Stump.

“Who’s my hero,” Brady answered the boy per Stump. “That’s a great question. Well, I think my dad is my hero. Because he’s someone I look up to every day.”

“And, uh… my dad,” he added as he gave a thumbs up per Stump.

While Brady received lots of support and encouragement from Brady Sr. growing up, the quarterback legend Brady Sr. took him to see made an impression, too. Growing up in northern California, Brady often went with Brady Sr. to see the San Francisco 49ers and legendary quarterback Joe Montana play.

Papa Gronk’s Gym

Gronkowski and his four brothers had easy access to getting into the weight room daily — it was downstairs at their father’s home.

Gordy Gronkowski started his own fitness company and soon put together a gym in the family’s basement according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Gronkowski brothers benefitted, but pumping iron was just part of the picture.

They had a hyper-competitive home where their father challenged their athletic abilities but, according to Stroud, he also expected that they maintain good grades in school in order to play. It paid off with all five achieving academic success in college and making it to professional sports — four in the NFL and one in baseball.

‘”I feel like my childhood was the ultimate preparation for my life now,” Rob told Stroud. “All my brothers are great role models, work hard, and paved the path for my family throughout high school and college. They all have wonderful traits, work hard, and always are ready to have fun doing it, living life to the fullest.”