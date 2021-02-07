Tom Brady’s Contract: How Much Money Is Bucs QB’s Salary in 2021?

Tom Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers giving him a $25 million salary with the team for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, per Spotrac. Brady has a base salary of $15,000 along with a $10 million roster bonus to bring the number up to $25 million annually.

It may be hard to believe given Brady’s 10 Super Bowl appearances, but it is the highest salary of his 21-year NFL career. Brady only topped $20 million one time (2019) during his tenure with the Patriots. The quarterback was known to take a little less than his market value to allow the Patriots to build a roster around him. Brady has still managed to do quite well financially earning more than $263 million over his NFL career so far.

The legendary quarterback is also one of the more marketable athletes earning a total of $45 million in 2020 thanks to an additional $12 million in endorsement money, per Forbes. In addition to his own TB12 fitness company, Brady’s endorsements include Under Armour and Wheels Up.

Brady Earned $500,000 for Making the Super Bowl & Will Make an Additional $500,000 if the Bucs Win the Title

Brady is already a little bit richer thanks to the Buccaneers’ run to the Super Bowl. The Bucs quarterback will earn $500,000 if Tampa Bay wins the Super Bowl to go with the $500,000 Brady already earned with the NFC Championship victory, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady already had collected $1.25 million in incentives during Tampa Bay’s postseason run — $500,000 for making it to the playoffs, $250,000 for the Bucs’ wild-card win at Washington, and another $500,000 for last Sunday’s divisional playoff win against the New Orleans Saints, according to the source.

Brady Hinted at Playing Past the Age of 45 Which Will Require at Least 1 More Contract

Brady has long stated that he wants to play until he is 45 years old but recently hinted at moving the target even further. When asked about his retirement age, Brady admitted he is open to playing when he is older than 45.

“Yeah, definitely. I would definitely consider that [playing beyond the age of 45] and, again, it’s a physical sport,” Brady answered. “Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is just because it’s a contact sport and there’s a lot of training that goes into it. Again, it has to be a 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it. I’ve been very fortunate over the years. Alex and I work really hard to make sure physically I can perform at my best because you take different hits. Over the course of the year, you deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth. It’s just going to be me continuing to make that commitment to making it part of my year-round process to play football and continue my career.”

Brady’s current contract with the Bucs will take him through the age of 44, and the quarterback will need to sign a new deal in 2022 if he wants to reach his goal of throwing touchdowns at 45. Prior to the Super Bowl, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians admitted he would not be surprised if Brady signed an extension with the team.

“Yeah, I don’t have anything to do with contracts,” Arians responded about a potential extension for Brady. “So, that would be an all Jason [Licht] question. I think Tom’s real happy where he’s at, and I wouldn’t be surprised [if Brady signed an extension].”

READ NEXT: Tom Brady & Wife Gisele Are Building a Dream House in Florida: Report