Tom Brady Shares Viral Farewell Video [Watch]

Tom Brady said the week before announcing his retirement on the “Let’s Go!” podcast that he didn’t want a farewell season tour.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares the memories on social media instead with a viral highlight video coming as the latest installment. He officially announced his retirement on Tuesday, February 1, with an Instagram post.

His new farewell video went viral on Twitter on Thursday, February 3, and it drew 3.3 million viewers within hours. His video hit more than two million views on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The video highlights moments from his time in New England and Tampa Bay.

“As I look back on my career in football, the memories we have made, and the relationships we have built are by far the most meaningful. Yes, the scoreboard was important, but the toughest times always taught me the most important lessons,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

“I am grateful to the people that stood with me through every high and low, win and loss, and the memories we created together. Memories that won’t ever fade,” Brady added.

“I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey,” Brady continued. “I played for my friends, my family, and our community – every single one of you — that have given me what I have today.”

“I love you all. Thank you all for making this incredible journey possible,” he concluded.

Brady on Bucs: ‘It Was a No-Brainer’

When Brady received his last Super Bowl ring in July 2021, he reflected on his first time as a free agent in 2020 after spending two decades in New England. The Bucs shared the video again this week amid celebrating Brady’s career.

“I got a chance to choose,” Brady said. “Everyone always says, ‘Why the Bucs? Why did you choose the Bucs?’ And it was a no-brainer.”

From the 💍 ceremony… "I got a chance to choose. Everyone always says, 'Why the Bucs? Why did you choose the Bucs?' And it was a no-brainer." pic.twitter.com/8BOIhq5okd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

The Bucs had a loaded offense and defense in 2020 before Brady’s arrival. Additions of Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, and Antonio Brown only made the Bucs offense tougher.

Brady produced two of his best seasons ever with the Bucs. He threw for more than 4,600 yards and 40 or more touchdowns in both of those seasons. The only other time he did both before that occurred in 2007 with a 16-0 Patriots squad.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht told the media on Tuesday after Brady’s announcement that “we’re just extremely happy that he chose us.”

“We have a lot of gratitude toward him for what he’s done for this organization and for this fanbase,” Licht added.

A Different Side of Brady

Brady let out a more colorful side of himself in Tampa Bay after a more reserved approach in New England. That included everything from his “Tommy and Gronky” YouTube series to tossing the Lombardi Trophy off of a boat.

“It’s nice that I’ve found my voice more,” Brady told the media in August 2021. “I really enjoy being around my teammates, my coaches — it’s been a different environment. [I’m] just really enjoying the experience of playing football, playing with this group of guys.”

Even the NFL humorously tweeted out Brady’s trophy toss as the “best throw of his career, hands down.”

Brady went viral for that and many more moments in two seasons with the Bucs.