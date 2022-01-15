Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Viral Reaction Meme

Tom Brady‘s reaction to something Bruce Arians said became viral meme material in the past week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed what happened and what was said for the Sunday, January 16, edition of “NFL GameDay Morning”. Former Brady teammate and NFL analyst Willie McGinest asked Brady all about the instant social media hit. The CBS broadcast caught the moment between Brady and Arians during the Bucs 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 9.

And here is your newest Tom Brady meme pic.twitter.com/S8XWJorcfO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 9, 2022

“You had a great facial expression on Sunday, so I want to try to figure out what Bruce Arians said to you,” McGinest told Brady.

“Might even be hard for you to figure it out, but I’ll give you a shot,” Brady told McGinest.

Always a good time chopping it up with my brotha @TomBrady 🙌🏾 Check out the full interview on NFL GameDay Morning tomorrow at 9AM ET. @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/V8EoAkjIWC — Willie McGinest (@WillieMcGinest) January 15, 2022

“The first one is the (Los Angeles) Rams are losing, or Gronk needs a catch for a million bucks,” McGinest said. “Which one was it?”

A Rams loss would guarantee a No. 2 seed for the Bucs with a victory over Carolina in Week 18. Brady reacted to McGinest with a thumbs up before the former star linebacker could mention tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“It was ‘A’,” Brady said. “Because like they’re losing, whatever, 17-3 or 17-0, I found out, and I was like, ‘whatever, let’s keep going. We still got to win.'”

“And then, he came over to me, and he was like, ‘hey, it’s 17-17,’ and I was like, ‘oh’,” Brady added about the reaction. “I saw the picture of that after the game. That was funny as s***.”

Brady: ‘the Urgency Goes Up’

Arguably, Brady’s intensity of reaction to the Rams’ score showed he already hit playoff mode in that final game.

“I think naturally just the urgency goes up because there’s more energy around what we’re doing, there’s more energy on the field and everyone wants to come back and play in these games,” Brady told the media on Thursday, January 13.





Brady downplayed his postseason record of 34-11 with a focus on the next opponent — the Philadelphia Eagles. For a seasoned veteran such as Brady, he sees it as a one-week season now.

“If you had asked me what my record was, I would have said, ‘I don’t know.’ It’s just the reality of doing this and staying focused on what’s ahead and not looking back,” Brady said. “I’d love to get to 35-11 — that would be my answer. Got to go win a very tough game against a great opponent.”

That’s not a stretch on Brady’s part, calling the Eagles “a great opponent” despite its 9-8 record and No 7 seed. The Eagles won six of its final eight games to make the postseason, and the team boasts the top rushing attack in the NFL.

Playing Shorthanded Elicits a Different Brady Look

As injuries and challenges mounted for the Bucs offense in December, Brady showed more his of game face versus a stunned look of surprise about a game he can’t control.

Brady kept things under control for the Bucs in the final three weeks of the regular season, including a chaotic comeback win in New York. Instead of Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, and former Buc Antonio Brown making plays, it’s been Scotty Miller, Keshawn Vaughn, and Breshad Perriman.

“It’s evolved a lot,” Brady told the media about the offense. “A lot of guys have gotten different snaps. You just look at the running backs on the roster, look at the receivers on the roster — a lot of guys have come and gone.”

“You’ve just got to do the best you can do, show up for work every day, try to work with everybody, throw to everybody, communicate to everybody — we’re all in the same meetings — and build up some trust over the course of the season,” Brady added. “And when guys get their opportunity, they’ve got to go take advantage of it.”

They’ll look to do the same against the Eagles on Sunday.