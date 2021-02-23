Tom Brady Sends Twitter Into Frenzy With Latest Social Media Post

Tom Brady stirred the pot online with a Tweet about offseason plans only a couple of weeks after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback asked, “Sooo what am I supposed to do for the next 5 months…?” His Tweet garnered more than 37,900 responses in the first 24 hours.

Soooo what am I supposed to do for the next 5 months…? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 21, 2021

Fan responses ranged from humorous to calling Brady out on various issues, sometimes with animosity. Media outlets also chimed in. Obviously, the 21-year NFL veteran and future Hall-of-Famer has a pretty good idea of how he plans to spend his offseason. He Tweeted as such six days after the Super Bowl.

Get Out and Help Someone

Many fans or Twitter users called out Brady to assist with various causes or needs in society.

Former congressional candidate Scott Huffman proposed that Brady help people in Texas dealing with the power outages from the winter storm — a cause that cropped up among several Twitter users.

How about you head to Texas and those folks who are freezing, starving and thirsty. — Scott Huffman (@HuffmanForNC) February 22, 2021

Bone cancer patient Sophia Linenberger suggested a new charity for Brady — helping pediatric cancer patients in Florida. The Kansas teen is a big fan of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes per KHON 2.

Help fight pediatric cancer use your platform for the children here in Florida that could use your help to fundraise on their behalf 😀 the mighty sophia 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/nfi89bvjYm — #sophiastrong (@mightysophia) February 21, 2021

Florida-based 4Ocean recommended Brady come help with ocean cleanup. 4Ocean works to clean the ocean and reduce plastic consumption to protect the environment.

We’re just down the block in south Florida! Let us know if you’re down to help us clean the ocean 🌊😉 — 4ocean (@4ocean) February 22, 2021

One user called for simply helping out the average person dealing with financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Advice on Loan

A significant number of fans called out Brady to give back the Paycheck Protection Program loan for his company, TB12, in response to his Twitter question.

His company received $960,855 from the program in 2020, which helped small businesses stay open during the pandemic. TB12 has 11-50 employees according to Crunch Base. A Change.org user started a petition that garnered more than 180,000 signatures, requesting that Brady return the money. Twitter users offered ideas for Brady on what to do with the loan such as donating it.

Donate the PPP money you took from the people who actually need it. Head to a homeless shelter and help them get back on their feet. Organize a fundraiser for the people of Texas. — Ann 🇺🇸 (@Ann_Ski53) February 21, 2021

One Twitter use wrote defending TB12 receiving the loan.

Man I’m a hard core democrat and progressive…but there is absolutely nothing wrong with TB’s company taking that money to pay his employees and keeping his company in business. — Craig Means (@CraigMeans6) February 22, 2021

Comments also delved into Brady’s politics, behavior regarding COVID, his new yacht, wealth, and past accusations of cheating. There were little to no requests among the comments to offer an apology for tossing the Lombardi Trophy at the Bucs’ boat parade.

Offseason Tips

CBS Sports submitted playing some golf, which he does on occasion in the offseason. Brady partner with PGA star Phil Mickelson for an event in 2020 per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Bucs suggested, sarcastically, watching the grass grow. Bucs staffers know he will be doing anything but that. Similarly, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes submitted playing crossword Twitter.

Former New England Patriots teammate Benjamin Watson advised cliff jumping. The tight end won a Super Bowl with Brady in 2005.

There’s a cliff jump y’all told us about 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wpIPxG29pr — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 22, 2021

Other users simply encouraged Brady to invest more time in his family — his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and three children.

Get ready for the next ring but most importantly,

Enjoy quality time with your beautiful family ♥️ You have given my family so much enjoyment over the past 20 years in New England You are a class act. Congratulations on the 7th Super bowl win!!

Thank you Tom — Kiki Dee (@misskrisswithaK) February 21, 2021

Former MLB pitching great Curt Schilling advised Brady to do what he’s been doing the past 21 years — prepare, win, and “create even more haters.”

Same thing you've done for 21 years, get ready to win your 8th and by succeeding create even more haters. This nation has an avulsion to sustained success. They LOVE the underdog until the underdog becomes the Titan. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 21, 2021

One commenter voiced a thought that may come across the other 31 NFL teams’ minds — retirement. Brady led the Bucs on an eight-game winning streak en route to a Super Bowl with no signs of regression.

*whispers think about retiring* — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 21, 2021

