Tom Brady’s Stunning Night of Firsts

Tom Brady achieving career firsts usually means milestones in his illustrious NFL career.

He experienced the wrong kind of firsts Sunday instead as the New Orleans Saints demolished the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3. The Bucs quarterback couldn’t engineer an epic comeback after falling behind 31-0 in the first half.

“We didn’t play the way we were capable of playing,” Brady said in the postgame press conference. “It starts with me.”

Brady’s firsts started with the first four drives, all ending in punts. That never happened in Brady’s career before Sunday, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The Saints took advantage, mounting its lead.

This is Tom Brady's 333rd career start (including playoffs). It's the first time his team has gone 3-and-out on the first 4 drives. Brady has been pressured on 5 of his 10 dropbacks so far tonight and is 0-of-5 passing when pressured.

Brady faced the biggest halftime deficit of his career, per NBC Sports. It eclipsed the 21-3 halftime hole he faced in Super Bowl LI, his marquee comeback during his New England Patriots days. He ultimately rallied the Patriots from a 28-3 deficit at one point in that game to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

It took until the fourth quarter Sunday for Brady to get the Bucs on the board against the Saints when kicker Ryan Succop drilled a field goal. Brady came close to a touchdown earlier on a failed pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski on fourth down at the goal line. New star wide receiver Antonio Brown couldn’t provide a boost, mustering three catches for 31 yards.

Tampa’s loss ended a dominant run for Brady in facing division opponents as a Brady-led team suffered its first sweep against a division foe. No AFC East team ever swept a Brady-led Patriots team in his 19 seasons as the starter, per NBC Sports. San Francisco 49eres great Joe Montana, Brady’s boyhood hero, ranks second with 13 seasons of no sweeps.

