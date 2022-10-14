Trade Scenario Sees Buccaneers Land All-Pro RB by Deadline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be the perfect landing spot for one of the top players in the NFL.

According to a list compiled by NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew, the Buccaneers could be a trade destination for the Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey. As suggested by Jones-Drew, Tampa Bay should “inquire” about the All-Pro running back considering how he would fit seamlessly as a check-down option for Tom Brady. However, he does warn that of the four teams mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran running back, the Buccaneers are the “least likely destination” for McCaffrey.

“This feels like the least likely destination for McCaffrey of the four teams listed here, with the Bucs also in the NFC South,” says Jones-Drew. “However, there’s no doubt Tom Brady and the Bucs would welcome a versatile playmaker like McCaffrey. Tampa Bay’s offense has been plagued by injuries this season, with players constantly going in and out of the lineup. No offense to Leonard Fournette, who has stepped up in the pass game and leads the Bucs with 26 receptions this season, but Brady desperately needs a third-down back.”

Buccaneers Heavily Relying on RB in Receiving Game

There is little doubt that McCaffrey would fit in to Tampa Bay’s offense immediately. Brady has shown an increased dependency on Leonard Fournette as a check-down option due to the offensive line’s regression this season compared to last. Due to the Buccaneers being forced to replace three of their starting offensive linemen from last season, Tampa Bay no longer features an elite offensive line unit. According to Pro Football Focus, the Buccaneers rank 19th in pass-blocking grade with a 63.7 grade.

In fact, according to FantasyPros, Brady has just 2.2 seconds on average to throw the football before being pressured. Among starting quarterbacks, that’s the second-worst mark in the league.

Fournette leads the team in receptions (26) and ranks second among all running backs in receptions this season. Adding McCaffrey to the mix — arguably the best-catching back in the league — would likely lift the Buccaneers’ stagnant offense back to being an elite one.

McCaffrey Could Be Used as Slot Weapon

As noted by Jones-Drew, McCaffrey averaged 101 receptions during his first three seasons when he was healthy. He’s on pace for 88 receptions this season.

“McCaffrey averaged 101 receptions in his first three seasons — the only instances when he’s played a full regular season,” says Jones-Drew. “He would provide Brady with another checkdown option and threat to take a 5-yard route 70 yards to the house. McCaffrey would slide seamlessly into Byron Leftwich’s offense and give the Bucs a two-headed monster in the backfield.”

According to PFF, McCaffrey’s 71.5 receiving grade ranks third among all backs with at least 25 targets. Fournette’s 82.2 receiving grade leads all backs in that category. Not only would adding McCaffrey give Tampa Bay the best third-down back in the league, it would also give them the ability to line up one of the two backs — likely McCaffrey — in the slot.

However, the deal is an unlikely one. Not only are the Panthers a division rival, Carolina had yet to actually engage in trade talks involving their star running back as of Monday, October 10, when head coach Matt Rhule was fired.

McCaffrey would obviously lift the Buccaneers into being the team to beat in the NFC. But it’s more of a dream scenario than anything else.