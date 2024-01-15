Australian Open: Coco Gauff Shares Her Secrets to Victory

Despite having to fight off her first match jitters, young American Coco Gauff displayed a solid first performance in Melbourne as she flew past Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-0 in just 60 minutes. Gauff now enters Round 2 of the 2024 Australian Open.

In her post-match interview, Gauff shared that she “was a little nervous the first set.” Although Gauff is now a Grand Slam title holder herself, these first-match nerves are not uncommon for her. “I think I’m always nervous in the first round of slams,” Gauff said.

Whatever the case may be, Gauff did not let these nerves stop her. When nervous at 3-3 in the first set of her match tonight, Gauff shared her secret to how she went on to win the next eight games straight. To calm down, Gauff told herself, “I feel good, I look good, so just have fun.”

Coco Gauff Battled Through Her Nerves and Gained the First Set Advantage

While Gauff had to work through her nerves in the middle of her first set, she still managed to start the match off strong. After getting an early break on Schmiedlova’s serve, Gauff gained momentum that she then maintained throughout the rest of the match.

Gauff’s return of serve proved to be crucial in this match, as she broke Schmiedlova’s serve every game in the first set. Speaking to this at the end of the match, Gauff said, “I think I did well returning, and then I found my serve toward the end in the second set.”

The difference in Gauff’s serve from the first set to the second set was significant, as Gauff’s serve got broken three games in the first set, but she held serve every game in the second set.

Gauff Closed Out Her Match Having Fun, Playing Free, and Serving Aggressive

Coco Gauff came out playing aggressive and free in her second set. She gained a 1-0 lead on Schmiedlova by hitting off her front foot and looking to attack.

In the Pre-Event Press Conference, Gauff shared that she has recently been working on making adjustments to her serve with new coach Brad Gilbert. “It was just to make the toss more consistent. Instead of throwing from so low to start up higher to make the toss more consistent,” Gauff said. “It only took me, like, two days—maybe three—to get really comfortable with it,”

According to Tennis Magazine, Gauff’s Coach, Brad Gilbert, brought in his former tennis student and International Tennis Hall of Famer, Andy Roddick, to help make changes to the tennis teen’s serve. Gilbert coached Roddick when he was Gauff’s age and felt he would be the right person to look at her serve and help simplify her motion.

These adjustments to Gauff’s serve proved to be an asset to her in today’s second set. Carrying over the aggressive mentality of the first game, Gauff served Schmiedlova 2 aces in a row to hold serve and give her a 2-0 lead.

It wasn’t long before Gauff took a 5-0 lead against Schmiedlova and served for the match. Gauff utilized her signature baseline play and serve plus one to close out the match.

In just 60 minutes, Gauff won her first match of the 2024 Australian Open.

What’s Next for Gauff?

Gauff will take on fellow American Caroline Dolehide in the second round. The date and time are to be determined.