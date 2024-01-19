Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American tennis standout Taylor Fritz is impressing at this year’s Australian Open. But he’s not the sole rising star in professional tennis.

Known for her fashionable courtside appearances, Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle has become the “It” girl of men’s tennis. The 26-year-old influencer stays in the spotlight with a growing social media presence and continuous support for her boyfriend’s tennis career.

Now, Riddle said she and Fritz are on a mission to “make tennis cool again.”

Here is what else you need to know about Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

1. Morgan Riddle Is “The Most Famous Woman in Men’s Tennis”

In August 2023, The New York Times published an article declaring Riddle as “The Most Famous Woman in Men’s Tennis.”

In her interview with The New York Times, Riddle expressed her passion for influencing in the tennis world. “I’m really happy with what I’m doing, and I’m making good money,” Riddle said. “People are allowed to make all the judgments they want. A lot of times people have assumptions about me, but then they watch my YouTube, or they listen to me on a podcast, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I was wrong.’”

Riddle’s career has thrived. Most recently, she ranked No. 4 on Tennis Magazine’s Top 5 Must-Follow Accounts list, earning the title of “TikTok’s favorite tennis tour guide.”

2. Riddle & Fritz Met on a Dating App & Have Been Together for Over Three Years

According to an interview with People Magazine, Morgan and Taylor met during the Covid-19 pandemic on a members-only dating app called Raya. Having recently moved to Los Angeles and not knowing anyone, Riddle joined the app to meet new people. She then met Fritz.

When they crossed paths, The New York Times reported that Fritz warned Riddle of his unconventional lifestyle. He was 22, divorced, had a child, and about to return to the tennis tour. But Riddle was unfazed. The couple moved in together a few weeks after dating and just celebrated their three year anniversary in June 2023.

Now, they are referred to as a “power couple,” and Fritz told People Magazine that they are “very much a team.”

3. Riddle Is Using Her Following to Help Boost the Tennis Industry’s Following

Morgan, who’s mainly known for sharing a behind the scenes view of professional tennis life, has nearly 415,000 followers on TikTok and 210,000 followers on Instagram. In addition to her tennis insider content, Riddle also posts about fashion, beauty, and travel.

In one of her most popular TikToks, Riddle said she is “on a personal mission to make tennis cool again.” The video shared essential tennis facts and gave followers insight into what comes with the sport.

Fritz showed his support for Riddle’s efforts in a press conference at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters tournament. “I think what she did was awesome for our sport. It got a ton of people looking at it. I think you get your typical older fan who may be upset about it. I don’t understand how anyone can get upset about it. I’m the one that’s a professional tennis player, I’m the one that does this for a living. I 100 percent agree with everything in that video.”

4. Wimbledon Hired Morgan Riddle to Host a New Fashion Series at the 2023 Tournament

At Wimbledon 2023, Riddle took her career to the next level when she partnered with Wimbledon to host its video fashion series, “Wimbledon Threads.”

“To be recognized by a tournament of that prestige is just a big win for me and people taking me a little bit more seriously in the tennis world, to be honest, because that’s something that I’ve struggled with,” Riddle told People. “I guess the older, maybe more misogynist side of the tennis fan base is my biggest group of people that I’ve been working to win over a little bit.”

5. Riddle Is Originally from Minnesota & Never Grew Up Around Tennis

On an episode of the Hold On to Your Racket podcast, Morgan told co-hosts Josefina Gurevich and Shravya Pant that she did not always live this glamorous lifestyle. “I grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, I’m from the Midwest originally,” Riddle said.

Further demonstrating how much her life has changed, Riddle told co-hosts that she never grew up around tennis. “I grew up with hockey, my whole family is a hockey family…not a soul from Minnesota plays tennis,” Riddle said teasingly.

Upon meeting Fritz, that has all changed, as Riddle shared that tennis plays a major role in her life now.