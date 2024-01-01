Quinn Ewers’ Family: His Mom & Dad Have Been a Big Source of Support

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is impressive on the Longhorns field, thanks in part to the support of his family. His dad, Curtis Ewers, played football with him since he was a young boy, and his mom, Kristen Ewers, has always supported him. Check out more details below about his family, including his parents and his siblings.

Quinn Ewers Was Throwing Perfect Spirals with His Dad When He Was Only 3

Garden and Gun reported that Quinn Ewers’ love of football started early in life. When he was a young boy, he and his dad, Curtis, who works in the oil and gas industry, would often play football on their local high school field. Ryan Smith told Garden and Gun that Quinn was already throwing “perfect spirals” when he was only three years old. (Curtis told Garden and Gun that at the age of three, Quinn was throwing 15-yard spirals.)

In a letter he wrote for The Players’ Tribune in May 2022, Quinn talked about how he always dreamed of being a Longhorn, and also spoke about his dad.

He wrote, “Honestly, one of my favorite memories is just throwing the football around with my dad in our backyard… It’s not anything crazy like hurdling over somebody in middle school on the way to the end zone (haha, we can talk about that another time), or winning state championships, or breaking records. But I love that my football journey started with the man who introduced me to the game.”

Curtis Ewers played football in high school, so he had a background in the game that he could draw upon to help teach his son. But, Curtis summed up his quarterback career to Garden and Gun this way: “I handed the ball off a lot.”

When Quinn was just in second grade, he was already attending an informal quarterback camp taught by Sonny Detmer, whose son Ty won a Heisman Trophy. Sonny told Curtis that Quinn was special, even at that young age.

In 2011, after moving to Southlake, Texas, Curtis began coaching Quinn’s peewee football team, Garden and Gun reported. Quinn’s skills just grew over time, including through high school.

Curtis said about his and Kristen’s parenting style: “We decided years ago that we wanted Quinn to do this on his own and that we would support him by just being around if he needed us. We do normal parenting things. We have tough conversations when he messes up. But this is his journey.”

His Mom Fully Supports Her Son, Even When He Played Football in the House

Kristen Ewers, Quinn’s mother, teaches elementary school in Southlake, Garden and Gun reported. Growing up, Quinn faithfully did family chores and participated in Christmas drives for people in need.

Curtis and Quinn tossed a football nearly every day while Quinn was growing up, both inside and outside the house. One time, the football passed just over Kristen’s head when she was loading the dishwasher. She told Garden and Gun: “The house was meant to be lived in and I figured I’d hang my paintings back up when Quinn went to college.”

Kristen told Garden and Gun that although at first she was overprotective of Quinn as his football prowess grew, she eventually learned to take a step back.

“Then I just took a back seat and was just a mom,” she said about his high school career. “I cheer him on and make sure he has clean clothes.”

He Has a Sister Who Plays Volleyball

Ewers has two sisters, Garden and Gun reported in 2021. One is an older sister who was already out of college when he was still in high school, and the other is a younger sister, Teddy-Raye Ewers, who has a promising future in volleyball.

Proud of this 7th grade athlete Teddy-Raye Ewers. Her journey in @SLCAthletics will be fun. pic.twitter.com/t8iaODtNe0 — Curtis Ewers (@cewers2) May 25, 2021

Although Quinn’s dad quit tweeting after Quinn started college football, he has an older tweet from 2021 about his daughter Teddy-Raye, simply sharing that he was proud of her work in volleyball.