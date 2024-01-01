Quinn Ewers’ Tattoos Tell a Story of His Faith

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has had a strong season leading the Texas Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. In addition to his impressive skills on the field, one thing that stands out to viewers when they watch him play is a large tattoo on his right arm. The tattoo, along with one on his chest, tells a story about his faith that has led him to this point.

The Tattoo on His Right Forearm Reads: ‘Luke 17:21’

The tattoo on Ewers’ right forearm is a highly visibly testimony to his faith. It reads, in large, cursive print: “Luke 17:21.”

The corresponding Bible verse reads: “Nor will people say, ‘Here it is,’ or ‘There it is,’ because the kingdom of God is in your midst.”

The tattoo dates back to Ewers’ junior year in high school at Southlake Carroll, Statesman reported.

Ewers explained the meaning of his tattoo during a Sugar Bowl media appearance.

“It just kind of popped out to me,” he said. “Whenever God made us, he put you know the abilities that rose Jesus Christ from the from dead in us. He’s in us. He’s not just the God of the future. He’s a God of the present. He’s in the midst of all of us. It related to me and I think it’s a powerful, powerful verse.”

He Also Has a Bible Verse Tattooed on His Chest

Ewers also has a tattoo on his chest with a Bible verse, Statesman reported. It’s a tattoo of a cross and it reads “Joshua 1:9.” That verse says: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For the LORD, your God, will be with you wherever you go.”

Garden and Gun reported that Ewers’ mom helped him get the chest tattoo when he was younger and had trouble sleeping.

Ewers told Garden and Gun that he’s a devoted Christian just like his parents, and he credits much of his calm demeanor to his faith.

In September 2023, after another big win, Ewers spoke about his faith to ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Sports & Spectrum reported.

“God is so good,” Ewers said. “I can’t say that enough, how much God has put me through. He’s made me so strong. I’m so proud of my team, our defense, we balled out. I’m fired up for the rest of the way.”

Ewers is outspoken about his beliefs. His cover photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) is a picture of three crosses, and he often shares Bible verses on social media.

On November 2022, he posted on Instagram: “2 Corinthians 4:6 says, For God, who said, ‘let light shine out of darkness,’ made his light shine in our hearts to give us the light of the knowledge of God’s glory displayed in the face of Christ.”

But he has another tattoo too. When he transferred to Texas, he was seen in practice with a Longhorns tattoo on his upper thigh.

It was first noticed in May 2022 and one person commented, “Is that a longhorn tat on Quinn’s leg?” Someone else replied, “he must be here to stay then.”

First look at QB Quinn Ewers at #Texas spring practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/iOptvQ6o2S — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) March 22, 2022

He showed the tattoo after transferred to Texas.

In a letter he wrote for The Players’ Tribune in May 2022, Ewers shared that he always ultimately wanted to play for the University of Texas.

“Every Saturday for as long as I can remember, my family would be glued to the TV watching Texas play,” he wrote. “…Stuff like that just reminds me how, at my core, it’s always been Texas. And now, 16 years and a transfer later, I’m getting a chance to create my own legacy with the Longhorns. Surreal right?”