‘Tough to Sell’ Texas QB Quinn Ewers as Heisman Contender After Week 1

Quinn Ewers is a “tough sell” to win the 2023 Heisman Award under center for Texas after a 19/30 passing performance that saw him miss the mark on all six of his passes of 15 yards or more in a Week 1 win against Rice on September 2 according to Hook’em Headlines’ Andrew Miller.

“It is a tough sell to Texas fans to say that redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers will be a true Heisman contender when it’s all said and done this season after his Week 1 performance against Rice,” Miller prefaced before saying, “Ewers definitely had his issues throwing the deep ball and with occasional miscommunication between him and the receivers.”

With that said, Miller didn’t write off Ewers — who finished with 260 yards through the air and four all-purpose touchdowns in the 37-10 triumph at Darrel K Royal Stadium — from winning the award due to his craftiness escaping danger in the pocket.

“Ewers’ newfound escapability on designed passing plays was one of the more pleasant surprises for the Texas offense in the opener this weekend,” Miller wrote. “Ewers had 32 rushing yards on eight attempts in this game, good for one rushing score. He also had two runs of at least 10 yards, which matches his total from last season.”

Maalik Murphy as Texas QB2 ‘Remains Most Likely Outcome’

Maalik Murphy, an incumbent reserve from Texas’ 2022 campaign who was behind current Purdue quarterback Hudson Card on the depth chart, was the first quarterback to spell Ewers in the Longhorns’ Week 1 victory — and according to Longhorns Country’s Matt Galatzan, Murphy becoming the QB2 for UT “still remains the most likely outcome” in 2023.

“Murphy being the QB2 for the remainder of the regular season still remains the most likely outcome, especially if the Horns wish to preserve the redshirt of Manning,” Galatzan prefaced before saying, “That said, Sarkisian may not want to show his cards just yet for a game where the backups will likely get tons of reps.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh reiterated the likelihood that Murphy would win the primary backup quarterback role in Austin.

“The goal is to keep Ewers healthy for the entire regular season,” McVeigh wrote of the quarterback choice Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces. “Texas needs some consistency at the position and expects Ewers to have a big season. But in the case of another health problem, Sarkisian will have a decision to make on the replacement.”

Unlikely Arch Manning Debuts With Texas Against Alabama

Arch Manning was predicted to debut Week 1 of the 2023 season for Texas by many, but he ultimately never saw the field against the Owls.

“Texas plays at Alabama next weekend in one of the biggest nonconference games of the year,” Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer prefaced before saying, “Barring something extreme happening, it doesn’t seem likely he’ll see his first collegiate snaps in that contest.”

Spencer did add the college football caveat that anything can happen on any given Saturday regarding a Manning appearance.

“But crazy things happen, especially when it comes to QB injuries for Texas when it plays Alabama (just ask Ewers),” Spencer wrote. “Hopefully everyone stays healthy, but if they don’t, Manning will be ready to play if his name is called.”