Texas May Need to Reassess Key Positions After 7 Players Enter Transfer Portal

With at least seven players joining the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Texas Longhorns are looking at a potential hit to their Wide Receiver depth chart. WR Casey Cain is the latest player to announce plans to enter the Transfer Portal. If other key players like Xavier Worthy go pro, Texas may be left with a hole in the depth chart to fill for next season.

Here’s a look at which players have announced plans to leave so far, and where that leaves Texas for next year’s football season.

Casey Cain & Isaiah Neyor Announced Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal, Leaving a Potential Hole in the Depth Chart

Texas is losing a number of wide receivers to the transfer portal. Isaiah Neyor is the latest player to announce plans to leave, ON3 Sports reported. He was a top 10 player in the 2022 transfer portal rankings, but he didn’t play in any 2022 games, ON3 reported. A torn ACL before the 2022 season slowed him down, ON3 reported.

BREAKING: Texas WR Isaiah Neyor plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 212 WR will have 2 years of eligibility remaining Was ranked as a Top 10 Player in the 2022 Transfer Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/iafVSGMR4V pic.twitter.com/js5a2Cd821 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 8, 2023

Casey Cain also announced plans to enter the portal, he shared with ON3. The third-year wide receiver caught four passes for 108 yards in last year’s Alamo Bowl showdown against Washington, 247 Sports reported. Over his two years with Texas, he has caught nine passes for 214 total yards.

But these departures could leave some big gaps in the team’s WR depth chart. Rumors have been circulating that all three of Texas’ WR starters might be lost to the 2024 NFL Draft. In fact, Jordan Whittington has already said that this is last year at Texas, ON3 reported in November.

In addition, junior wide receivers and standout players Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell are both anticipated to be competitive NFL draft picks, Fansided reported.

While Worthy’s mother hinted at his departure in a social media post, Worthy himself has not confirmed those plans. Worthy is currently recovering from an injury during the game against Oklahoma State. Coach Steve Sarkisian told the Austin American Statesman that he’s confident Worthy will be back for the Sugar Bowl.

Mitchell also has not confirmed plans to leave, as of the time of this article’s publication.

According to Texas’ depth chart, their departures would leave Johntay Cook II, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Ryan Niblett as the remaining wide receivers for next season.

Offensive Lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch Is Entering the Transfer Portal

OL/DL Grad Transfer 2 years of eligibility pic.twitter.com/77393GETr9 — J. Sawyer Goram-Welch (@jsawyergw) December 6, 2023

Sawyer Goram-Welch, offensive lineman, has also entered the transfer portal, according to ON3’s portal wire. He tweeted his decision on December 6, noting that he was thankful for his time at the University of Texas. “But with that being said, my time here must come to an end,” he wrote.

While he plans to finish the season and graduate in December, he added: “I am…entering my name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility.”

He’s currently third on the depth chart.

Safety Larry Turner-Gooden Is Entering the Transfer Portal

Texas safety Larry Turner-Gooden, a redshirt freshman, is also entering the transfer portal, Burnt Orange Nation reported. He only played two snaps and appeared in four games in the 2023 season, after not securing a place on the depth chart.

Defensive Backs B.J. Allen Jr. & Jalen Catalon Entered the Transfer Portal

Texas players Jalen Catalon and B.J. Allen — both defensive backs — have also entered the portal, according to ON3’s portal wire.

Catalon, a senior safety, is entering as a graduate transfer less than a year after joining Texas, Burnt Orange Nation reported. He started four of the first six games, but a lower-leg injury left him out of the next four games.

Allen retweeted an announcement about his decision, noting that he had played two games with the Longhorns in 2023. He was a No. 117 recruit for the 2022 class, 247 Sports reported.

S B.J. Allen Jr. (6’1” 205) picks up a Texas State offer. The Texas transfer from Aledo HS has offers from Towson and North Texas. (@BJThaKid04)#TXSTCATS24 pic.twitter.com/2CPm1M0E7K — TXSTCATS (@TXSTCATS) December 12, 2023

Allen’s already received several offers, he retweeted, including an offer from Texas State.

Cornerback X’Avion Brice Also Entered the Transfer Portal

Cornerback X’Avion Brice also entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to ON3’s portal wire. The redshirt freshman confirmed the decision via a tweet.

Before joining Texas this season, Brice was in high demand, having received offers from both Texas and Oklahoma after he was already committed to Kansas, Burnt Orange Nation reported. He first committed to Oklahoma before visiting Texas and changing to the Longhorns. He was third on the depth chart this season and appeared in two games against BYU and Texas Tech.

Despite his departure, Texas’ cornerback depth chart looks pretty secure. The Longhorns already have commitments from Santana Wilson and Wardell Mack, Burnt Orange Nation reported. Texas is also waiting for a decision from Kobe Black.

Entering the Transfer Portal is not a decision players take lightly. ON3 reported that although players can withdraw their names from the portal at any time, their school doesn’t have to honor any scholarship they previously had if they change their minds about leaving and decide to stay.

The official window for players to enter the fall portal closes at the end of January 1, 2024, 247 Sports reported. Texas may see more players entering the portal before the window closes.