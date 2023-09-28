Jason Varitek’s Wife Has Strong Message for Curt Schilling About Tim Wakefield’s Private News

Catherine Varitek sent a strong message to former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling on September 28, 2023.

“F*** you Curt Schilling, that wasn’t your place,” she tweeted. Her message came after she found out that Schilling, who pitched for the Sox from 2003 through 2009, revealed some private news about Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, on his podcast.

“This is not a message that Tim has asked anyone to share, and I don’t even know if he wants it shared, but as a Christian, and as a man of faith, I have seen prayer work, so I am going to talk about it,” Schilling said on the September 26, 2023, episode of “The Curt Schilling Baseball Show.”

“Tim’s wife Stacy, who is one of the nicest women you’ll ever meet, is very sick with pancreatic cancer. Recently, Tim was diagnosed with a very serious, a very aggressive form of brain cancer,” Schilling added.

Curt Schilling Says He Shared the Information Because He Wants People to Pray for His Former Teammate & Wakefield’s Wife

Also on his podcast, Schilling shared the reason he decided to go public with the news.

“I want Tim and Stacy to know obviously we’re praying for them, we’re thinking of them. Their children obviously going through some very tough times. I don’t want to cliche this, but nobody deserves this,” he said.

“While both of them are now very sick, they both need to know there are a lot of people out here praying and thinking about them,” he continued, adding, “I know all his former teammates and friends and family certainly are reaching out to them and making sure they both know that we’re all here if they need anything.”

Schilling encouraged the public to pray for the Wakefield family.

“I wanted to make sure that I reached out to the baseball community at large for those of you that didn’t know, that played with Tim, or that played against him, or the fans that it’s serious. Prayers and thoughts and all the things that go with that are wanted, warranted and welcome,” he said.

The Boston Red Sox Have Released a Statement Requesting Privacy for Tim Wakefield & His Family

The #RedSox today issued the following statement with permission from Tim and Stacy Wakefield: pic.twitter.com/iQqkhxRSyt — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2023

Wakefield has a great deal of history in Boston sports. The well-known knuckleball pitcher began his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but was released from the team in April 1995 and picked up by the Sox just days later. He spent 17 years in Boston until he retired in 2012.

“We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission,” a statement from the Boston Red Sox, posted on September 28, 2023, read.

“Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time,” the statement continued.

Further details about Wakefield’s prognosis weren’t shared.

