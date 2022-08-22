Top 3 Takeaways from Ravens Preseason Win Over Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens extended their historic preseason winning streak to 22-0 with a decisive 24-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on August 21, 2022. The exhibition game was nationally broadcasted on FOX and several players and multiple position groups stood out.

Baltimore Quarterback Factory?

While former Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley struggled to handle pressure and navigate the pocket through the first three-quarters of the game, current reserve signal-callers Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown thrived. They only had four completions on 27 attempts between the two of them and combined for 220 passing yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Huntley performed exceptionally well to the extent that Head Coach John Harbaugh called his play on the night “masterful” in his post-game press conference. He showed improved pocket presence and awareness that he lacked at times last season when he started five games in place of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the Ravens’ first two preseason games, Huntley played the entire first half of each and has completed 29-of-32 passes for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns to zero interceptions and has taken just two sacks.

Outside of one ill-advised decision that led to an interception midway through the fourth quarter, Brown played a great game as well. He went 10-of-13 for 91 passing yards and threw a pair of touchdowns. If another team offers the Ravens an enticing enough offer for Huntley this year or next depending on what happens with Jackson’s contract situation, the undrafted rookie out of Oregon could be inline to be the next primary backup in Baltimore that has been a recent developmental breeding ground of dual-threat quarterbacks.

Winning in the Preseason Matters

Many causal fans, media pundits, and misguided organizations around the league will chock up or discount the Ravens’ preseason winning streak as a meaningless accomplishment with no carry-over to the regular season. However, teams can’t build winning cultures without winning, and in Baltimore, they instill that core value throughout their entire roster from the top of the depth chart to the bottom.

The valuable experience that their depth players receive playing in and coming out on top of exhibition games shows itself in the number of close games they play in and emerge victorious from. When their less heralded players are called upon in the regular season due to injury or illness to starters and key role players, they often step up and lean on the lessons learned during the preseason.

Whether it's in dominant or dramatic fashion, when it's comes to winning in the preseason, the @Ravens "JUST WIN BABY!!!!" 💜💜💜😈#Ravens #RavensFlock — Joshua Reed (@JoshReed907) August 22, 2022

Rookies Shine Bright on National Stage

Under the lights and on a nationally televised broadcast, the Ravens rookie class, both drafted and undrafted had a phenomenal outing and played key roles in extending the preseason win streak. Nearly every first-year player on the roster that suited up for the game flashed or came up with an impressive play.

No rookie shined brighter than fourth-round tight end Isaiah Likely who followed a strong performance in his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 with a legendary first half against the Cardinals. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards with eight catches for 100 yards and scored his first career touchdown.

His fellow fourth-rounder, cornerback Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams was great in coverage and as an open field tackler and recorded his first career interception. Third-round defense tackle Travis Jones was an absolute menace for Arizona’s offensive line for most of the night before leaving the game with a minor knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the preseason but not for the regular season according to Harbaugh.

Coach Harbaugh on Travis Jones: pic.twitter.com/1oSgV7GObR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2022

Undrafted rookie linebacker Josh Ross was a heat-seeking missile in run defense with the way he read, diagnosed, and reacted and looked good in coverage as well. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Raleigh Webb caught a pair of passes that included a 38-yard touchdown.