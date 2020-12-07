Twitter Debates Whether Absurd TD Catch by Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Was Incomplete

This might have been the best touchdown play that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made all season. Unfortunately, it would not count in favor of the defending Super Bowl champions.

During the Sunday night game against the Denver Broncos, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incredible dime to the four-time Pro Bowler. After juggling it in the endzone, the play was eventually whistled dead and the Chiefs were forced to punt. As it appears, Hill believed he dropped the ball.

Upon further review, however, it showed the ball did not in fact touch the ground and had the Chiefs challenged it, it would have been at least six points for the hosts.

Check out the insane play for yourself here:

A play so wild, Tyreek didn't even know he caught it! 📺: #DENvsKC on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/TDkSnAgsvB pic.twitter.com/1c4zOuJ0zG — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2020

From the scenes following that insane play, it appears as if Hill did not have enough time to encourage head coach Andy Reid to challenge the play. Or, Reid did not have enough information to in fact justify challenging it at all. Kansas City eventually punted the ball and before any further action could be taken, the Broncos took over at their own 10-yard line.

Was It a Catch? Twitter Debates

Like clockwork, Twitter went to work and debates ensued about whether it was six points for the men in red. Everyone from LeBron James to NFL analysts gave their own opinions. Several even chastised Reid and his coaching staff for failing to review it in time to toss the red flag.

Wow man he caught that!! That was a TD by Cheetah — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 7, 2020

Tyreek Hill is officially the first WR in the 101-year history of the @NFL that did NOT think he caught the ball. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 7, 2020

OH MY GOD CAN WE JUST GO BACK AND COUNT THAT TYREEK TD JUST BECAUSE — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 7, 2020

I firmly believe if Tyreek said something to Reid he wouldn't have been as quick to punt. Nobody had any reason to believe Tyreek caught that other than Tyreek https://t.co/GUmjSR4gxW — Robert 'Blue Checkmark' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) December 7, 2020

I'm dead. Literally dead after seeing that Hill caught that and then immediately seeing the Chiefs punt. — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) December 7, 2020

Remember last week when Tyreek Hill picked up the sideline phone and jokingly called for help? Andy Reid should have asked for help. THAT was a touchdown. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 7, 2020

Andy Reid to Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/Y1d1gRosMV — Aly Trost (@AlyTrost) December 7, 2020

We wouldn’t be surprised if Reid, Hill, Mahomes and perhaps the entire team address this blooper in their post-match remarks.

Denver Scored on Their Next Drive

To add insult to injury, the Broncos quickly marched down the field on the following drive, taking a 10-3 lead after quarterback Drew Lock found Tim Patrick on a 5-yard pass.

The Chiefs enter the divisional showdown as the heavy favorites, but their opponents are quickly putting on a strong statement as to why they’re not only the underdogs, but also capable of beating their AFC West foes.

