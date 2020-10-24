Tyson Fury Makes ‘Big Announcement’

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury revealed his next fight date via social media on Saturday and confirmed his plan that the upcoming event was to be his London homecoming bout.

Fury said:

“Hi, this is Tyson Fury, aka The Gypsy King. And, just like to announce that I’m definitely fighting December the 5th in London in the UK. Opponent to be announced very, very soon. Just working on some opponents. Let you all know who it’s gonna be shortly. Watch this space. Return of the mac.”

You can watch the video of Fury’s “big announcement” below.

Fury will return to the boxing ring on December 5 in London for the first time since trouncing Deontay Wilder back in February in a title unification bout.

While Fury’s next opponent has not yet been revealed, former title challenger Carlos Takam has emerged as the most likely candidate for the fight.

Fury is one of boxing’s biggest superstars, but he hasn’t fought since the pandemic began.

His return to the ring is vital to the sport of boxing as the year closes.

Fury Could Be On Way to Securing Biggest Fight in Boxing

Fury, 32, is boxing’s WBC, The Ring, Transnational Boxing Rankings Board and lineal heavyweight champion. He was thought to be on the way to a contractually obligated rematch with Wilder before that fight passed by during the pandemic.

Now, Fury is planning to make a title defense at the end of this year in order to set up a massive fight against unified champ Anthony Joshua.

Fury vs. Joshua is one of the biggest and most hotly anticipated fights that can be made in boxing.

Joshua is also on his way to defending his titles before the end of the year. Joshua, 31, is set to fight former title challenge Kubrat Pulev on December 12.

Assuming both Fury and Joshua win their next bouts (both will be heavy favorites on the betting market), Fury vs. Joshua could happen during the early part of next year.

The winner of that fight would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis accomplished the feat 20 years ago.

For more information about how all that works, read Heavy’s complete guide to pro boxing’s championship system.

