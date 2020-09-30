UFC Superstar Slams Jon Jones: ‘Shut the F*** Up Forever’

On Wednesday, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took aim at his rival, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. “The Last Stylebender” spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, and during the interview, the champion insulted “Bones” and called himself the “best light heavyweight in the world.”

Adesanya has expressed interest in fighting Jones many times, and at one point earlier this year, he said he wanted to fight Jones in 2021, after he gained more experience inside the Octagon. Since then, The Last Stylebender has defended his title twice, defeating Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

The interview can be watched below:

"Hey, Jon, shut the f— up forever."@stylebender sent a message to "jealous" Jon Jones 😳 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/DHy0qqA7pM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 30, 2020

Speaking with Helwani, Adesanya said, “Hey, Jon, shut the f*** up forever.”

Adesanya proceeded to hurl insults at the former light heavyweight king.

“I can’t wait, man,” Adesanya continued. “Like I said, he needs me. I’ve said this before, he’s jealous. He saw this young, Black guy, this freshman come up and do all the things he wished he could have done. And when I said that earlier on one of your shows, people were like ‘He’s jealous of you?'”

He continued, “I’m like, you guys don’t understand. It’s easy, I’ve been there before. So, I can see it in other people.”

“He’s jealous of me because I’m getting all the shine he wishes he has,” Adesanya said. “I’m getting all the attention he wishes he had.”

Adesanya is coming off a dominant victory over Paulo Costa. They fought in the main event of UFC 253 on September 26 and The Last Stylebender defended his middleweight strap for the second time, winning by second-round TKO.

He told Helwani, “I told you, every f****** fight, what happens? I get better and better. Every f****** fight. So, [fighters] would try and get me early so they could have me on their record books saying when I do great things in this sport, ‘Oh, we already beat him.’ So, I’m like no, give me time, let me just work — I’m still working. I’m getting better. So, now, you can just say I’m the best light heavyweight in the world.”

A Few Days Ago, Jones Posted a Scathing Instagram Post Aimed at Adesanya

On Monday, Jones shared a video of The Last Stylebender speaking during the UFC 253 post-fight press conference. Adesanya spoke about how former middleweight champion Anderson Silva moved from middleweight to light heavyweight occasionally during the height of his career.

In the last year, there have been talks of The Style Bender moving up to light heavyweight and possibly heavyweight. However, Adesanya is still focused on the middleweight division.

And during the press conference, he spoke about Jones again.

He said, “I just wanted to f*** up Jon Jones and I still will, but I’ll just have to talk to Eugene [Baremen] (Adesanya’s head coach).”

In response to the clip, Jones posted to Instagram:

But what? You’ve stepped into the ring over 100 times now and you’re still not ready!? You have a youth advantage and like four times the fighting experience. The truth is you’re already my p****, you love being undefeated and you’ve seen what’s happened to everyone else. It raises your stock to mention my name, you’re aware of this. You don’t want real confrontation with me, I’m not gonna just stand there and kickbox with you. I’ve been preparing for heavyweights, right around now I would literally tear one of your arms off.

