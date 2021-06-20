Anderson Silva Just Pulled off What Conor Mcgregor Couldn’t

Former UFC superstar Anderson Silva shocked the world on Saturday night by defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. inside a boxing ring in Mexico. Silva, 46, defeated Chavez, 35, by split decision in a legitimate prizefight at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. While Chavez appeared confident in his punches in the opening round and appeared to be bringing the heavier hands into the ring on fight night, Silva started to open up in the second round with some serious flow fighting and never really looked back after that.

Judges scored the bout 77-75, 77-75, and 75-77. It probably should have been unanimous.

You can see some of Silva’s amazing moves below.

Anderson Silva sure looks comfortable in a boxing ring 👀 The Spider is showboating against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. #ChavezJrSilva pic.twitter.com/WBZUJyyiYV — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 20, 2021

Silva is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, and he’s one of MMA’s most decorated fighters ever.

But Chavez is a former middleweight champion in the sport of boxing, so most pundits expected him to win the fight the same way they expected Floyd Mayweather Jr. to beat Conor McGregor inside a boxing ring back in 2017.

But Silva pulled off what McGregor couldn’t. He crossed over into the boxing world and beat up a decorated pro boxer at his own game.

Despite the vast disparity in apparent experience in the sport, Silva landed the cleaner punches throughout the fight.

.@SpiderAnderson landing a BEAUTIFUL uppercut in round 4 on Chavez Jr. How do you have it scored?#TributeToTheKings PPV: https://t.co/ZUiLgsTmuO pic.twitter.com/wWYQaIVPO7 — FITE (@FiteTV) June 20, 2021

Much was made after the fact about the scorecards being split. BT Sport’s Chamatkar Sandhu posted, “Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via split decision but that should’ve been unanimous. Silva, at 46 years of age, looked great. What a legend!”

Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via split decision but that should've been unanimous. Silva, at 46 years of age, looked great. What a legend!pic.twitter.com/NUCXuymmfr — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 20, 2021

Regardless, the right guy did get the nod, so Silva just pulled off an amazing feat. He beat a legit pro boxer and former world champion, and he did it in that fighter’s home country of Mexico on a fight card entirely built around him and his father.

It was a huge accomplishment, and the fight community was ready to react.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin posted, “We’re going the scorecards but Anderson Silva absolutely won this fight. What an amazing freaking performance from the legend @SpiderAnderson #TributetotheKings”.

Uuuuuuuh… is Anderson Silva beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.? #TributeToTheKings — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 20, 2021

MMA writer Anthony Walker posted, “Anderson Silva schooled a world class boxer in boxing and barely exerted himself #TributeToTheKings”.

Anderson Silva schooled a world class boxer in boxing and barely exerted himself #TributeToTheKings — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) June 20, 2021

An MMA fan posted, “Now I’m just mad we didn’t get some prime Anderson Silva boxing exhibitions.”

Now I'm just mad we didn't get some prime Anderson Silva boxing exhibitions — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 20, 2021

Jake Paul was so impressed that he invited Silva to fight Roy Jones Jr. on the same card that the YouTuber takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

He posted, “Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I”.

Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

