Anderson Silva Knocks Out Tito Ortiz in Boxing Match [WATCH]

Well, that was quick.

During the undercard of the Triller Fight Club PPV on Saturday, September 11, 2021, two former UFC champions went to war in the boxing ring. Anderson Silva took on Tito Ortiz and “The Spider” needed less than a round to take out “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy.”

Ortiz was knocked out cold near the 40-second mark of the open frame, plummeting to the canvas.

Watch the knockout below:

Anderson Silva just knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round! 🥊pic.twitter.com/ILLA1vDzjc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021

The first time in his career that Tito Ortiz has gone unconscious. pic.twitter.com/GEgnLmXWn5 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) September 12, 2021

