Ex-UFC Champion Wants First Crack at Jake Paul for MMA Debut

Jake Paul has signed with the Professional Fighters League to make his mixed martial arts debut, and he’s eyeing a fight with UFC icon Nate Diaz. But, if that doesn’t happen, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis wants the first crack at “The Problem Child.”

PFL announced in a statement on Thursday that Paul was the first fighter to sign under their new “PFL PPV Super Fights” division. Along with being appointed Head of Fighter Advocacy, The Problem Child will make his MMA debut during one of two pay-per-view events in 2023.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Paul confirmed his involvement with the fight promotion, and he said he wanted to meet Diaz inside the PFL’s SmartCage. “What can the haters say now?” Paul said. “I signed to PFL, I’m doing MMA. Who wants it? Nate? Nate? Nate?”

Pettis — who is currently signed to PFL — took notice of the promotion’s newest signing. And he threw his name into the hat as a potential opponent for Paul. “Welcome to the PFL @jakepaul,” Pettis tweeted. “More than happy to welcome you to MMA’s league if Nate isn’t available.”

The promotion also announced that they will share 50% of the PFL PPV Super Fights events’ revenue with competing fighters.

Paul Hopes to Increase Fighter Pay While Also Proving Himself as a Mixed Martial Artist

As Head of Fighter Advocacy, Paul — along with business partner Nakisa Bidarian — will utilize his “expertise and platforms to help recruit, market, and promote the new PFL PPV Super Fight Division for the benefit of all top fighters,” per the statement. Further, Paul plans to prove himself as a capable mixed martial artist inside the cage.

“I’ve proven myself in and out of the boxing ring and now I am going to do the same in MMA, and there is no limit to the positive impact I can make on the sport,” Paul said. “I plan to enter the PFL SmartCage and once again show the world that anything is possible with hard work and dedication. Outside of the cage, equal fighter-pay and advocating for female fighters has been my passion, and I am aligned with PFL to evolve the sport. I believe in PFL, their mission, and what they have accomplished in a very short period of time.

“That is why I chose to partner with PFL exclusively, both as a fighter and a businessman. As Head of Fighter Advocacy, I will consistently promote PFL fighters and I invite all top MMA fighters, both men and women, to join the PFL and get a payday like they’ve never had before.”

Bidarian Wants to Bring ‘Freedom & Economic Opportunity’ to Fighters

Bidarian has worked alongside Paul to promote several pay-per-view events headlined by the YouTuber. And he plans to work with the PFL to build both brands while focusing on “freedom and economic opportunity for fighters.”

“Jake and I have proven our ability to successfully promote and stage major international PPV events. We look forward to having a similar result with PFL within the sport of MMA,” Bidarian said. “Our creativity and expertise, paired with PFL’s great reputation and strong position, will push MMA into a new phase of growth and one with more freedom and economic opportunity for fighters.

“Through our years of experience, we have developed a unique network of people and a novel approach to promotion and content, which we plan to bring to PFL with full force.”