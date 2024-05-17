UFC Title Challenger Eviscerates Sean Strickland in Brutal Social Media Post

Belal Muhammad scorched the Earth in response to UFC rival Sean Strickland, attacking him from all angles in a no-holds-barred post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Content creator Nina Drama pranked Muhammad during a live stream, prompting Strickland to troll the welterweight fighter. “If you told him that in person, he would put his head down and walk away then try to fight you on Twitter,” Strickland said on Nina Drama’s Instagram.

Referencing the contrast between the perception of Strickland outside the Octagon, to how he fights inside it, Muhammad said: “If Sean tells you he’s gonna fight you to the death, it means he’s gonna jab you and play defense for 25 minutes.”

He added: “If Sean sees you’re a harmless kid or homeless man on his ring camera [at home] he’s gonna walk outside with a gun and record it to make it seem like he’s crazy.

“If Sean goes on a podcast, it means he’s probably gonna cry.”

Don’t Get Too Excited About a Fight Between Muhammad And Strickland

Muhammad’s public comments about Strickland are unlikely to tee up a fight between them because the 36-year-old welterweight, unbeaten in 10 fights, is in line to challenge for the UFC championship against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester. Edwards and Muhammad compete on July 27.

The fight brings together two competitors who each have substantial winning runs, with the champion Edwards also undefeated in 14 bouts.

The fight is a rematch from their 2021 bout in Las Vegas, one in which Muhammad was unable to continue in the second round because of an accidental eye poke, which rendered the fight a no-contest.

Strickland, meanwhile, has a fight of his own even sooner as he takes on Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302, which takes place in New Jersey on June 1.

The bout marks Strickland’s first fight since losing the UFC middleweight championship title after a split decision loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada.

Another obstacle to a fight materializing between them is the fact they compete in different weight classes. Muhammad, a welterweight — or 170-pounder — is lighter than Strickland, who fights at middleweight (or 185 pounds).

Either Muhammad would have to move to middleweight, Strickland down to welterweight, or they meet in the middle at what is called a catchweight.

Strickland is no Stranger to Controversy When it Comes to Muhammad

This is not the first time Muhammad and Strickland have gone back and forth on social media.

Following a post of Muhammad’s in which he posted in October: “Pray for Palestine,” alongside a Palestine flag, Strickland said the following:

“This is what you’d call a coward response.

“Instead of taking a stand against terrorism and advocating for a peaceful resolution you say this dumb. Ignoring what just happened. Belal, you were born in America, you live in America just shut up.”

Though Strickland is yet to respond to Muhammad’s most recent post about him this week, judging by their history it won’t be long before he comments.