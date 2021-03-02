UFC Commentator Targets Return Fight: ‘Where’s Nick Diaz At?’

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy is looking for his first fight in over eight years, and he has a Diaz brother in mind for an opponent.

Hardy, who works for the UFC as a color commentator as well, has been vocal the last year about his interest in fighting in the Octagon again. Last month, “The Outlaw” challenged fellow UFC veteran Matt Brown to a fight.

But news broke on Tuesday morning that Brown has been matched up with Dhiego Lima for a scheduled fight on June 19, via MMA Fighting.

So, Hardy then took to Twitter to challenge Nick Diaz. Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 but he has also teased a return to fighting.

“So now @IamTheImmortal is matched, I suppose I’ll jump to the next name on my list,” Hardy wrote. “Where’s Nicholas Diaz at? Any rules, any promotion, any arena. Back to fighting for respect again… My happy place.”

So now @IamTheImmortal is matched, I suppose I’ll jump to the next name on my list. Where’s Nicholas Diaz at? Any rules, any promotion, any arena. Back to fighting for respect again… My happy place. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 2, 2021

Diaz has yet to respond to The Outlaw’s callout.

A little later, Brown replied to Hardy’s tweet and told him to be ready for July 4th weekend. Hardy replied, “I’ll be ready for you @IamTheImmortal. Good luck against Lima.”

Hardy Is on a 2-Fight Win Streak, 12 MMA Career Wins by KO/TKO

The Outlaw was riding a lot of momentum at the end of 2012, rattling off two victories that year. He first knocked out Duane Ludwig in the first round at UFC 146 and then defeated Amir Sadollah by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC on Fuel TV 5.

Hardy’s win over Ludwig in 2012 was an important one in his career as he snapped a four-fight losing streak, his longest ever.

Hardy was keen to continue competing, however he had to put his MMA career on hold due to a heart condition. But at 38 years old, Hardy is ready to make his anticipated return.

He has a professional MMA record of 25-10 and one no contest, with 12 of his victories coming by KO/TKO, four by submission and nine by decision.

Hardy Has Competed 10 Times in the UFC, Fought for the Welterweight Strap

The Outlaw made his UFC debut in 2008 as a hot prospect from England with a 19 victories already to his name.

He won his first for fights in the promotion, defeating Akihiro Gono, Rory Markham, Marcus Davis and Mike Swick. Next up for Hardy was a UFC title shot against Georges St-Pierre in 2010. The Englishman lost the fight by unanimous decision.

The loss would not be The Outlaw’s only in the UFC, dropping his next three bouts to Carlos Condit, Anthony Johnson and Chris Lytle. He bounced back with his win over Ludwig and Sadollah.

