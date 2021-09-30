UFC Commentators Defend Joe Rogan: ‘Lie After Lie’ [LOOK]

Several UFC commentators came to Joe Rogan’s defense after an editorial from BloodyElbow.com was shared on social media.

The editorial, written by Trent Reinsmith, was published on September 29, 2021, and is titled “Editorial: UFC 266 showed Joe Rogan can — and should — be replaced.”

Rogan has been absent from color commentating duties for the last two UFC pay-per-view events, UFC 266 and 265. The popular podcaster and longtime UFC employee has been a staple commentator for nearly 20 years. Nowadays, Rogan only works during US-based pay-per-view events, which means he hasn’t worked the desk since UFC 264 in July 2021.

In Reinsmith’s editorial, he argued that it was time for the UFC to move on from Rogan, arguing that he doesn’t put in the work like other commentators and that the “the UFC isn’t a priority in Rogan’s life any longer.”

Reinsmith also wrote that Rogan “offers nothing” that former-fighters-turned-commentators Michael Bisping and Paul Felder “can’t do.”

After the editorial was shared on Twitter, notable commentators Felder, Bisping, Daniel Cormier and play-by-play mainstay Jon Anik responded to it, sharing their support for Rogan.

Jon Anik Calls Editorial ‘The Height of Ignorance,’ Says Rogan ‘Deserves Better’

A paragraph from the editorial has been shared throughout the MMA community on several social media platforms, not just Twitter.

Reinsmith wrote:

Rogan might have just become the longtime employee the boss loves, but who other workers side-eye with resentment. He’s the guy who shows up late, leaves early, does the least amount of work possible, gets the highest amount of pay and reaps the big rewards.

Responding to a fan’s tweet that included a screenshot of the above paragraph, Anik tweeted: “This is the height of ignorance. Lie after lie, assumption after assumption. He deserves better.”

Then, Felder, who held a top-10 spot in the UFC’s lightweight division before retiring earlier this year, took to Twitter and shared a clown GIF. See below:

Ex-UFC Champions Bisping & Cormier Give Their Thoughts About Rogan’s Commentary

Bisping, who is the former UFC middleweight champion, and Cormier, the ex-UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, both defended Rogan’s commentary.

Bisping tweeted that he has learned and continues to learn from Rogan.

“For me @joerogan is the man when it comes to commentating, it’s just become trendy to knock him for some insanely strange reason,” Bisping tweeted. “I watch him and learn every time. He has fascinating takes and a way with words I can only aspire to. And this isn’t me being a company man either.”

Cormier, who has spent a lot of time sitting beside Rogan calling fights, praised the longtime commentator, calling him “the man” and writing that Rogan “is the UFC.”

“Joe Rogan is the man!” Cormier wrote. “He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan is the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe Rogan Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year!”

