Conor Mcgregor Sends Message to Fans About ‘Feelings’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has apparently had enough of fans expressing themselves about his loss at UFC 264 to Dustin Poirier and his behavior after the fight. McGregor lashed out at his critics via social media on Monday via Instagram. He posted, “I wipe my rich ass with your feelings about my work. I feel nothing for you bums. Nada!”

Poirier defeated McGregor by first-round TKO at UFC 264. McGregor suffered a broken lower leg at the end of the first round, so Poirier grabbed his second straight stoppage win over the Irishman. Poirier also defeated McGregor by second-round stoppage via punches at UFC 257 back in January

Meanwhile, McGregor is now just 1-3 in his last four UFC fights. He also just lost one of the most important rivalries of his UFC career 2-1 to Poirier. McGregor beat “The Diamond” back in 2014 by first-round knockout, but Poirier returned the favor twice in 2021.

According to one of his latest posts on Instagram, McGregor hopes to get a fourth fight against Poirier for the chance to even the score.

But McGregor’s MMA career seems to be in a free-fall right now, at least in terms of him being considered one of MMA’s elite fighters. He’d already fallen off the UFC’s official pound-for-pound list earlier this year, and now he’s ranked just the No. 7-contender in his division.

He was the first-even UFC “champ champ”, and he’s one of only seven two-division champs in history. But his best wins in the sport came over five years ago, and he hasn’t been able to get back to his winning ways.

