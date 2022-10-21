Conor McGregor Trolls Former UFC Champion Ahead of Important Fight

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor ripped ex-bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280.

“No Mercy” is scheduled to battle “Suga” Sean O’Malley during the night’s featured bout in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 22. One person who will be in attendance for the event is Hasbulla Magomedov, a social media sensation.

Hasbulla, who has a genetic disorder and stands around three-and-a-half feet tall, went viral on social media last year, and he’s captured the combat sports world’s attention – leading to Hasbulla claiming that he’s “officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC.”

Well, taking to Twitter, McGregor decided to take aim at Yan by comparing him to Hasbulla. Sharing a photo of Yan wearing his UFC 280 fight-night shorts, “Notorious” tweeted on Thursday: “Congrats Hasbulla on signing with the ufc.”

See McGregor’s tweet and the photo below:

Congrats Hasbulla on signing with the ufc pic.twitter.com/aULsSQF8Ds — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2022

As mentioned, No Mercy will fight O’Malley, who Yan has called a “Conor McGregor wannabe.” In response to Yan’s comment, O’Malley said at the UFC pre-fight press conference (h/t MMA Junkie):

“I mean, Conor, some of the stuff he’s done recently, I don’t want to be. But he’s had a pretty sweet career, so that’s someone that’s not too bad to (be compared with). I’m going to smash Petr, how about that? Is that a better answer?”

White Recently Compared Yan vs. O’Malley to McGregor vs. Jose Aldo

In an interview with Barstool Sports, UFC president Dana White recently compared the matchup between Yan and O’Malley to McGregor’s featherweight title duel with Jose Aldo in 2015. Specifically, White believes that if O’Malley wants to achieve his goal of becoming the UFC’s next global superstar, he’ll need to beat Yan – the toughest test of his professional mixed martial arts career.

“There was this comparison recently where Sean O’Malley said, ‘I would love to be the next Conor McGregor and be a big global superstar,’” White said (h/t MMA Fighting). “Well, it’s about winning key fights.

“He’s already got that thing that people like about him. Now, it’s about winning key fights. This fight for him is like Conor’s Jose Aldo fight.”

McGregor’s name soared to new heights after he knocked out the longtime 145-pound king in 13 seconds at UFC 194. O’Malley has rapidly become one of the biggest names in the sport, however he doesn’t have a signature win like Notorious’ victory over Aldo.

But that could change if O’Malley gets past No Mercy, especially in impressive fashion.

“This is one of those fights where Petr Yan is the No. 1 ranked guy in the world, O’Malley is 27 years old, he’s 15-1, he’s got the experience for this fight,” White said in the Barstool Sports interview.

“He’s got the reach and height advantage. He’s got knockout power. He’s got all the tools to win this fight. He’s just got to get out there and do it. It’s no easy task. Petr Yan is an absolute savage.”

The Winner of Yan vs. Sterling Will Fight for the Belt Next, White Said

The UFC president confirmed in the same interview that the winner of Yan versus O’Malley will receive the next bantamweight title shot against the winner of UFC 280’s co-main event. Reigning 135-pound king Aljamain Sterling will go to war with the division’s former champion, TJ Dillashaw.

Saturday will mark Sterling’s second title defense after taking the belt from Yan in March 2021 after No Mercy hit “The Funk Master” with an illegal knee. They rematched in April and Sterling won the bout via split decision.

Dillashaw will look to become the first-ever fighter to be a three-time UFC bantamweight champion. Dillashaw’s second reign as champion ended after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, forcing him to vacate the title.