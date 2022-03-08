Conor McGregor Provides Big Update 8 Months After Leg Break [LOOK]

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recently gave an update about his fighting form, eight months after breaking his leg.

On July 10, 2021, “Notorious” fought Dustin Poirier for a third time during UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both men entered the trilogy bout with one victory over the other, and the fight was billed as a battle to win the rivalry.

However, fans were left largely unfulfilled as McGregor snapped his leg in the latter portion of the opening frame. The fight was called off and Poirier earned the victory via first-round TKO.

Fast forward eight months and McGregor’s rehabilitation has been successful, according to a recent Instagram post from the Irishman. Sharing a picture of himself wearing boxing gloves, McGregor wrote: “Day 3 back boxing without issue! Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my Martial Arts journey. No one has a road without bumps – but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work I am back and only getting better.”

See the Instagram post below via the embed:

McGregor has expressed on several occasions that he fully expects to compete this year, and fight fans could see him inside the Octagon as early as July or August.

