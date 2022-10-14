UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson Explains Why He Has Moved to Bantamweight at 38

Longtime UFC featherweight Cub Swanson will fight at 135 pounds this weekend for the first time in his career. And the recently inducted UFC Hall of Famer said he made the move to ensure he “gave it” his all before walking away from the sport.

That’s what he told UFC.com ahead of his clash with Jonathan Martinez on Saturday. Swanson is essentially a career 145-pound fighter. “Killa” has been in the weight class since 2006, competing at the highest levels in both the WEC and UFC.

October 15 will mark Swanson’s first-ever move south of featherweight, and he explained his mentality regarding the division change.

“At the end of the day, I really felt like I needed to suffer a little bit more,” Swanson said. “I felt guilty getting into fight week and not suffering. I was spending time with my kids, training, and I had mastered it. But for me to be comfortable retiring down the road here shortly, I wanted to know that I gave it my all, and I needed to suffer more and give a little more to this sport.”

“At this point in my career it’s all about what I can learn from this and how I can grow as a human being and as a martial artist. Showing up on the scale, that’s already an accomplishment. After that, it’s just fun. The only thing I’m trying to prove at this point is to myself that I can do it, that I still have better performances ahead of me and not behind me, and that’s all that matters.”

Swanson & Martinez Both Made Weight for Their Saturday Night Fight

Swanson, who was all smiles on the scale, officially made 135 pounds during the weigh-in on Friday. Killa (28-12) will look to extend his win streak to two by besting Martinez at the UFC Apex tomorrow.

Swanson is 3-1 in his last four outings, beating the likes of Darren Elkins, Daniel Pineda and Kron Gracie. His sole loss in the stretch came at the hands of Giga Chikadze. Swanson was part of 2022’s UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing for his epic thriller against Doo Ho Choi which he won via unanimous decision in 2016.

On the other end, Martinez is a seasoned bantamweight fighter, and he’ll ride a three-fight win streak into the Octagon. He boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-4, boasting wins over names like Thomas Almeida, Frankie Saenz and Vince Morales.

Swanson’s Would Love to Have Potential Swan Song in Palm Springs Next Year

Swanson has been in the fight game as a professional mixed martial artist for nearly two decades. Killa will turn 40 years old next year, and he told UFC.com that he’d love to have his potential last fight in his hometown of Palm Springs, California before he calls it a career.

“I turn 40 at the end of next year and I’ve told my wife over and over,” Swanson said. “We have those talks and I want to make sure that I reevaluate [retirement] at that point. That could be it, but I don’t know. It all depends on where these fights lead.”

“[Next] October, I want the UFC to come to Palm Springs. We have a brand-new arena and I want to headline a fight night, and maybe that’ll be it, I don’t know. But that’s one thing that would make me happy, bringing the UFC to my hometown.”