Dana White on UFC Champion Taking Fight: ‘Really Bad Idea’

UFC president Dana White thinks it’s a bad idea for one of his champions to take a fight with a boxer.

UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou wants to box WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury inside the ring. And “The Gypsy King” has also expressed interest in the bout on several occasions.

As many fans know, Ngannou is currently undergoing a contract dispute with the UFC, calling for higher pay and more freedom to compete in other combat sports, like boxing Fury. He’s currently out with a knee injury, and according to “The Predator,” if he sits out the rest of the year, he’ll become a free agent.

The UFC president was recently interviewed by Barstool Sports and he was asked about Ngannou boxing Fury. Well, the UFC president thinks it’s a bad move for Ngannou to face The Gypsy King.

“It’s a really bad idea for Francis – a really bad idea,” White said via MMA Junkie.

The Predator is known as one of the most deadly KO artists in the promotion, and some believe Ngannou’s power will be enough to take out Fury. But, White pointed out that Deontay Wilder, who has won 41 professional boxing bouts by KO, was unable to knock out The Gypsy King, and he had three fights to do so.

“So did Deontay Wilder – he had that one-punch (knockout) power, too,” White said.

