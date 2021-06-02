Dana White Confirms Next Fight for Colby Covington

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Tuesday that controversial UFC star Colby Covington would get the next crack at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. White had previously suggested Covington would be next for Usman to other media members, and now the UFC boss has again confirmed that fight to be the UFC’s one and only plan for Usman.

Yahoo’s Kevin Iole posted, “On my @instagram chat today @danawhite said @ColbyCovMMA is next for @ufc welterweight title”.

Covington is currently ranked as the No. 1 contender in the division per the UFC. Covington’s only win since 2019 was that demolition job against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, a fighter on a four-fight skid, and one that’s no longer with the company.

But Covington’s last loss was to Usman at UFC 245. That stirring bout was a back-and-forth brawl, one White has called repeatedly since witnessing it one of the best fights he’s ever seen live.

More importantly, Usman and Covington have continued their epic rivalry since Usman stopped Covington in that fight in the final round back in 2019.

Why Usman vs. Covington 2 Makes Sense

Covington has claimed since that he was unfairly treated by referee Marc Goddard, so it’s a promotable showdown from that point of view.

Besides, Usman’s dominant wins over the rest of the top-ranked contenders at 170 mean Covington is next in line anyway. Since defeating Covington at UFC 245, Usman has defeated Jorge Masvidal twice with Herbert Burns sandwiched between those wins.

Usman is ranked No. 2 on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list behind only UFC superstar Jon Jones, and White is probably anxious to keep the most destructive welterweight force since Georges St-Pierre busy inside the Octagon against top-level opponents.

Usman vs. Covington 2 Could Be Soon

White hasn’t yet revealed the date for Usman vs. Covington 2, but it would likely be the main event of one of the UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view cards.

UFC 265 is currently scheduled for August 7 and UFC 266 follows on September 4. Neither date has yet revealed a specific main event matchup, though White did suggest recently that Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2 might happen sometime in August in Houston.

One thing is clear: whenever and wherever the Usman vs. Covington rematch does take place, it will likely be one of the most-watched UFC cards of the year.

Usman continues to rise as one of the most dominant champs in sports, and Covington is adept at creating controversy pretty much anywhere he goes.

The first fight two years ago was a big deal. The rematch would likely be an even bigger one.

READ NEXT: Anderson Silva Reacts to Dana White: 'Leave Me Alone'

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel