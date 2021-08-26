How Beef With Dana White Will End: Me ‘Knocking Him the F*** Out’

It sounds like UFC president Dana White should keep his guard up if he ends up in the same Las Vegas nightclub with Jake Paul, according to the YouTuber.

MMA Junkie shared a video clip on Twitter of a media scrum Paul took part in on August 25, 2021.

“The Problem Child” was asked if he had ever considered inviting White to attend one of his fights as Paul himself has gone to multiple UFC events, including UFC 264 last month. Paul is set to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of the Showtime Boxing PPV on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The Problem Child and White have gone back and forth for months, with Paul targeting the UFC president about fighter pay and White dismissing the social media sensation’s boxing skillset.

“I don’t think Dana would come, man,” Paul answered. “We go back and forth, at the end of the day he’s always talking about me, I’m always talking about him. He’s trying to discredit what I’m doing. One moment he loves Tyron Woodley and he’s a five-time UFC champ and Dana White saying he’s the greatest welterweight ever. And then boom, 12 months later, he sucks. Jake Paul’s fighting him, blah blah blah. So, he’s just trying to discredit anything that I do. Which of course, that’s what I would do if I was in his position. He’s a smart guy.”

Paul was then asked how the “story ends” between him and the UFC president.

“I think it ends with me running into him in a club in Vegas and knocking him the f*** out,” Paul replied. Watch the clip of Paul’s scrum below:

Where is the Jake Paul vs. Dana White beef heading? "I think it ends with me running into him in a club in Las Vegas and knocking him the f*ck out!"#PaulWoodley | Full video: https://t.co/zpHbGzVOBe pic.twitter.com/1U6sHWQteP — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 26, 2021

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Amanda Serrano, Tommy Fury Among Others to Compete on the Same Card As Paul vs. Woodley

All in all, there will be five fights that go down during the Showtime Boxing event. The fights are:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano

Nan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

The event is set to take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Clevland, Ohio, which is Paul’s hometown.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Paul Has Dedicated a Lot to Boxing, Says It’s ‘Hardest Thing I’ve Done in My Life’

It’s apparent Paul has a lot of belief in his boxing abilities and it stems from the amount of time he’s dedicated to the game. For around three years, Paul has treated boxing like a “24-7 job.”

“I love boxing,” Paul said in a recent interview with NY Fights. “I fell in love with it. There’s something about knocking someone out and cracking someone in the face. My whole life has been a fight. I never got anything handed to me so I feel like I’m at home. I feel like I was put on this earth to fight. And I like challenges. I’m driven by challenges.

“Boxing is a 24-7 job. The training camp – sleep, eat, recovery, no partying, no distractions – all of that type of stuff makes it the hardest thing I’ve done in my life. Plus, the promotional side of it. I’ve probably done 75 interviews in the past three weeks. It’s non-stop.”

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’