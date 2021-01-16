Dana White Reveals ‘Attack’ on Bruce Buffer [WATCH]

UFC president Dana White revealed there was an “attack” made on legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer over the weekend during the latest UFC Fight Island card in Abu Dhabi. You can watch the entire incident below.

White posted, “Attack of the fly LIVE from Fight Island on ABC”.

Attack of the fly LIVE from Fight Island on ABC 😜 pic.twitter.com/kOHBUa98I9 — danawhite (@danawhite) January 16, 2021

Obviously, Buffer recovered from the run-in and was able to complete the rest of his Octagonal duties for UFC Fight Night.

First fight of #UFCFightIsland7 was supposed to be Kilburn vs Lingo but looks like there was a late addition to the card. https://t.co/MjuFZDY6Mz — Rachel (@rachel_mccarson) January 16, 2021

Not Buffer’s First Fight at UFC Event

Of course, longtime UFC fans will remember Buffer had a legitimate scrap inside an elevator with ex-UFC fighter Frank Trigg.

That incident was covered at length in one of the most fascinating UFC “Fight Lore” episodes currently available on UFC Fight Pass.

You can read more about Buffer vs. Trigg below.

“We had an Ultimate Fighter TV show and we were staying at the Hard Rock Hotel and we had just got done doing the show,” Buffer said per LowKickMMA. “I went up to [ex-UFC commentator] Mike Goldberg’s room and Frank was in there and we are friends! We decided we were going to go out, have a little dinner and go to a club, when we get to the elevator, the doors open and there is Dana White and his security guard and then Frank walks in.”

Who performed better vs. @brucebuffer? — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) January 16, 2021

Buffer continued, “I love watches and Dana had this really cool watchband on and I go, ‘Dana, what a cool watch.’” Buffer added, “All of a sudden, I got a wrist hand shot to my neck. I turned around and I said, ‘Frank you hit me, why the f*** did you hit me?’”

Buffer went on, “He said the wrong thing to me. He said ‘Well what are you going to do about it?’ I just reacted and went ‘pop, pop’ – I punched him twice. Frank came back at me, hit me harder and I had to hit him back harder. It was on! 10 floors; what does that take – 15, 20, 25 seconds? All 10 floors, we just kept going and going until the point that he threw a knee up and kneed one of my friends.”

White on Buffer vs. Trigg Fight

White was also inside the elevator during the time of Buffer’s wild brawl against Trigg.

Buffer said, “…I don’t remember seeing [White]. I was too busy focusing on what was going on and the adrenaline was pumping and that was when the doors started to open. I just threw my arms in the air and I said, ‘Frank, we’re done!’ I looked down and there was blood up and down my shirt and my thumb is peeled back and you can see the bone in my thumb.”

LOL I’ve had a lot of fights in my life but tonight was the first time I ever faced off against a fly🪰 Let rhe UFC hames begin 🗣🎙👊🪰 https://t.co/oyGFrRTvYe — Bruce Buffer (@brucebuffer) January 16, 2021

During that same “FightLore” episode, White revealed his fond remembrance of the throwdown.

“Buffer blasted him and it was on,” White said per LowKickMMA. “They started throwing punches at each other and I was like ‘holy s***!’ I stepped back into the corner of the elevator and I just f****** watched and let it go. They stopped fighting as soon as the elevator doors open at the lobby! Buffer’s hand was sliced open from Frank Trigg’s watch. Those two shook hands, apologized to each other and Buffer went to the hospital to go get stitches.”

And who knows?

Maybe someday there will a “FightLore” episode about Buffer’s big fight vs. the fly in Abu Dhabi, too.

