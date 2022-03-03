Dana White Gets Called Out: ‘Gotta Stay Up Late to Get Things Done’

UFC president Dana White needs to “stay up late to get things done,” according to the Twitter account of a top lightweight contender.

Islam Makhachev, who currently sits at No. 3 as a 155 pounder, is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Bobby Green last weekend. The Dagestani fighter is viewed by many as the best combatant in the division, and he’s currently knocking on the door of a title fight.

However, his next match won’t be for the belt, according to the UFC president. And that’s because he turned down a short-notice fight with former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, White said in a recent interview with Barstool Sports.

“RDA” was scheduled to fight Rafael Fiziev in a five-round co-main event during UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, however Fiziev was forced to withdraw a few days ago after contracting COVID-19. Makhachev and RDA got into a Twitter exchange after the news broke, with both showing interest in fighting each other on short notice.

However, after the dust settled, RDA was paired up with Renato Moicano on four days’ notice for a five-round 160-pound catchweight bout.

The UFC president said Makhachev turned down the fight with RDA, and that’s why the promotion decided to go with Moicano as Fiziev’s replacement.

“He’s obviously doing very well,” White said via MMA Mania. “But yeah, if you start looking at who’s around — I love the Dariush fight. So since he turned down this [Dos Anjos] fight, we’re gonna remake the Dariush fight. We’ll get that fight going, dying to see that fight then if he gets through Dariush, it’s gonna be very interesting. 100 percent [a title shot with a win].”

Makhachev’s Account Tweeted at Dana White, Hints That the Fight Didn’t Happen Because of the UFC President

After White’s interview with Barstool Sports started circulating online, a tweet came from Makhachev’s account, seemingly claiming it was White’s fault that the fight with RDA didn’t get done.

“Dana, you went to bed to early, you gotta stay up late to get things done,” the tweet reads, accompanied by three laughing emojis.

Dana, you went to bed to early, you gotta stay up late to get things done 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JaoXVwxHga — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 3, 2022

Dos Anjos also responded to White’s comments on Makhachev, tweeting: “The truth always comes out!”

Makhachev Boasts an Impressive MMA Record, Longtime Friends With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Many point to Makhachev as the successor of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov and Makhachev are childhood friends and after “The Eagle” retired from MMA in 2020, he has acted as his fellow Dagestani’s coach.

Makhachev boasts a 22-1 professional record, with four wins by KO/TKO, 10 by submission and eight by decision.

His most notable victory is a first-round submission over Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in October 2021. Makhachev has also defeated the likes of Thiago Moises and Drew Dober.

