A former champion hopes to make history but UFC president Dana White is unsure if he will give him a chance right away.

In the main event of UFC 266, which took place on September 25, 2021, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2-ranked contender Brian Ortega went to war for five rounds and “The Great” retained his title via unanimous decision.

After the match, former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo called out Volkanovski. “@danawhite im gonna take Alexander the Average’s soul,” Cejudo tweeted.

During the post-fight presser, Volkanovski dismissed “Triple C’s” challenge, saying the retired ex-two division champion has “called out everyone.” Responding to the clip of The Great speaking with media, Cejudo tweeted: “The real Alexander the Great took over the World at 20…you almost got choked out by a Modelo model. I’m coming for you Fun Sized Matt Serra!”

The real Alexander the Great took over the World at 20…you almost got choked out by a Modelo model. I’m coming for you Fun Sized Matt Serra! 🏆🏆🏆+🏆 https://t.co/UKdKeuLrTP — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 26, 2021

A week later, Triple C posted a video ranting at the 145-pound champion.

“My question is, is where you at Alexander Volkanovski?” Cejudo said via Sportskeeda.com. “You overgrown midget. Do you really think you can beat the Olympic champ, the flyweight champ and the bantamweight champion of the world. That’s all you gotta do, man. Talk is cheap. Let’s go, man. Sign the f****** contract.”





Play



Video Video related to dana white on ex-ufc champ wanting title fight: ‘tough conversation’ 2021-10-06T12:47:53-04:00

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

White Unsure If He’s Willing to Let Cejudo Jump the Line & Receive Instant Title Fight

Triple C retired from MMA after defending his 135-pound belt against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. But at 34 years old, Cejudo isn’t done inside the Octagon.

He hopes to make history by winning three UFC divisional titles.

However, the UFC president spoke with the media on Tuesday night and he isn’t sure if he’ll grant Cejudo a fight with Volkanovski right off the bat, especially because there are 145-pound contenders like Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez who are on the hunt as well.

“Listen, he retired,” White said via MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti. “You’ve been off all this time and you want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line and jump over Max and all these other guys that have been there? It’s a tough conversation.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cejudo’s Manager Responded to White, Has Been Campaigning for the Fight on Social Media

Triple C’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has been campaigning for his client to receive the 145-pound title fight as well. Responding to the UFC president’s comments, Abdelaziz tweeted: “@danawhite is a great promoter, great promoter put on great fights @HenryCejudo vs Alexander Volkanovski is big fight. Henry will beat him fair and square. It’s a bad matchup for the champ. Much respect [for] him.”

@danawhite is a great promoter , great promoter put on great fights @HenryCejudo vs Alexander Volkanovski is big fight . Henry will beat him fair and square . It’s a bad matchup for the champ . Much respect fro him https://t.co/wgREFqKW5w — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 6, 2021

The manager also said that if Cejudo receives the shot and defeats Volkanovski, he should move back down to 135 pounds.

“One thing I will guarantee Henry will beat him and he can go down back to bantamweight,” Abdelaziz tweeted. “A lot big fights out there too.”

One thing I will guarantee Henry will beat him and he can go down back to bantamweight . A lot big fights out there too https://t.co/IjU519PgRf — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 6, 2021

READ NEXT: Do-or-Die for Robbie Lawler: ‘Ruthless’ Needs a Win at UFC 266