Danny Barlow Overcame a Broken Arm to Score a KO With Relentless Hammer-Fists [WATCH]

Unbeaten American fighter Danny Barlow scored one of UFC 298‘s highlight moments when he overcame a broken arm to knock Josh Quinlan out Saturday, February 17 in Anaheim.

Barlow’s welterweight match with Quinlan was the third fight of the night, broadcast on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass ahead of the pay-per-view portion of the show.

It was Barlow’s first ever fight in the UFC after graduating from Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023 — and boy, was it a debut for him to remember.

Barlow battered and bruised Quinlan en route to his third round finish, sending him flying across the canvas thanks to bombs he launched from various angles.

After dropping Quinlan to the floor, Barlow continued to rain fists down from top position, as he refused to give his opponent any respite.

Quinlan eventually managed to get to his feet but before he could even get upright, Barlow was on him again like a heat-seaking missile to send him back to the ground.

After three hammer-fists, Quinlan tried to get to his feet again but the action was too feral for him to stay on sturdy feet.

One, final left hook forced the referee to intervene — Barlow finally had the win.

Watch the finish right here:

Barlow Told UFC Commentator Joe Rogan His Arm is Broken

By the end of the fight, Quinlan’s face was a bloody mess.

Though Barlow inflicted great damage onto Quinlan, to score a thumping win, it came at a cost.

“I broke my arm in the first round,” he said.

“It’s good, though,” Barlow added. “We got the job done.”

With the win, Barlow advanced his pro MMA record to eight wins (five knockouts, one submission, and two decisions).

He remains undefeated.

Barlow’s Win Was One of Several Strong Performances at UFC 298

Though Barlow showed extraordinary heart to secure his win despite a broken bone, he missed out on a performance-related bonus.

Instead, Anthony Hernandez, Zhang Mingyang, and Ilia Topuria earned $50,000 for their respective wins, and Amanda Lemos and Mackenzie Dern both gained an extra $50,000 for their fight of the night on the preliminary card.

Topuria’s win was arguably the most impressive because it ended Alexander Volkanovski’s reign as the UFC’s featherweight champion.

The Spaniard was self-assured heading into the showdown and knocked Volkanovski unconscious in the middle of a combination.

Topuria finished Volkanovski in the second round to make a statement of his own, and then called out the former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor for good measure.

“Conor McGregor, if you still have some balls, I will be waiting for you,” Topuria said on the ESPN broadcast after the official confirmation of his win.

And finally, Paulo Costa landed one of the best head kicks you’ll see when he bounced his heel off of Robert Whittaker’s face in the first round of their middleweight match at UFC 298.

The strike, though, failed to drop Whittaker, who rallied to win a decision.

“He’s a tough dude,” Whittaker said on the ESPN broadcast of his opponent.

UFC heads to Mexico City next for a Fight Night event on February 24, before returning to Las Vegas the following week.