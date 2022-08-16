UFC Challenger Accuses Powerful Champion of Becoming ‘Fat’

UFC flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo was recently accused by interim title holder Brandon Moreno of weighing 170 pounds, well above the 125-pound divisional limit.

Moreno earned the strap last month at UFC 279 by taking out Kai Kara-France via third-round TKO.The interim belt was put on the line because Figueiredo has been shelved with hand injuries.

“The Assassin Baby” stamped his ticket to a fourth fight with Figueiredo, however he recently shared with MMA Junkie his concern about Figueiredo’s weight. “God of War” has always been viewed as a large flyweight, but according to Moreno, he’s bigger than ever.

Moreno told the outlet that when he saw Figueiredo in Dallas, Texas after beating Kara-France, he looked “fat.”

“I’m not trying to make more drama than there already is, but I’m just telling you what I saw, and what I saw was a guy that – and I don’t know this for a fact – but he probably weighs 170 pounds,” Moreno said in Spanish via the outlet. “Yes, 170 pounds for a flyweight. I mean, my partners Marcelo Rojo and Masio Fullen, that’s what they walk around at, and they fight 145 pounds. Marcelo is going up to featherweight.

“Bro, that’s a lot of weight, and I don’t see how it’s professional to be that fat. And don’t get it mixed up. Now I’m eating everything that I didn’t eat in the last two months. I ate very good the other day. I finished my therapy, and I stopped by In-and-Out with no guilt or pain at all. But I know after this I’m going to take care of myself and up the exercise, and I’m doing to maintain a weight.

“But what’s happening? I don’t understand what’s going on with Deiveson. I know that naturally he’s big, but I don’t know.”

Figueiredo Has Shared Several Times His Desire to Move to 135 Pounds

God of War has made it clear he won’t stay at flyweight for much longer. The 34-year-old Brazilian has said on several occasions that he plans to move to bantamweight.

And in an interview with Combate in June, Figueiredo took aim at the current 135-pound champion, Aljamain Sterling, stating that he saw “fear in his eyes.”

“I won’t be able to cut weight for flyweight when I turn 35,” Figueiredo said, as transcribed by Bloody Elbow. “It will just not be possible. I plan to have two or three more title defenses in one year, then I’ll move up to bantamweight. Because of what I represent, I think I deserve an immediate title shot.

“I want to face the champion. I see fear in his eyes. I know he doesn’t want to fight me. I’m sure we’d put on a great fight and I’d become champion when that happens.”

Figueiredo will turn 35 on December 18.

Figueiredo & Moreno Have Fought 3 Times, Are 1-1-1

God of War and The Assassin Baby know each other well in terms of combat.

They have competed three times against each other. They first met when Figueiredo initially had the belt, fighting to a draw at UFC 256 in December 2020. They rematched in June 2021 to settle the score, and Moreno took the Brazilian’s belt via third-round rear-naked choke.

The UFC granted Figueiredo an immediate shot at regaining his throne. They battled in a trilogy contest in January at UFC 270, and Figueiredo took the flyweight championship home after earning the judges’ nod by unanimous decision.