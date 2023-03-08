Dominick Cruz Challenged to Ex-UFC Champion vs. Champion Fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is in the crosshairs of another man whose held gold, ex-flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo.

Figueiredo spoke with MMA Fighting about the potential matchup and move to 135 pounds. “Deus da Guerra” last competed in January when he dropped his 125-pound strap to then-interim champion Brandon Moreno in the promotion’s first-ever quadrilogy matchup. With Figueiredo going 1-2-1 against Moreno, and at 35 years old, the Brazilian may make good on his year-long promise of moving up a weight class.

And if he does, Deus da Guerra wants to establish himself at 135 pounds by taking out the “legend,” Cruz, who is currently ranked No. 7.

“I’ve talked to my manager after the fight and we came to the conclusion that Dominick Cruz would be a great fight,” Figueiredo said. “It would be a great first fight at 135. He’s a former champion, I’m a former champion, so it would be a guy with a name and high level to welcome me at 135. That would be great.”

Figueiredo Has Already Analyzed How He Wants to Approach Cruz Inside the Cage

Cruz is best known for his unorthodox striking and movement, and Deus da Guerra has a plan for how to tackle it.

“Dominick moves a lot and we know we would have to cut his movement,” Figueiredo said. “I would 100 percent explore that and train a lot of wrestling. I’ve been training jiu-jitsu a lot, and would train a lot of wrestling too, especially defensive wrestling. Dude is a legend and I know he’s an excellent fighter, he can take people down. I’d block his takedowns and box him hard.”

Figueiredo is well aware that bantamweight is arguably the deepest division in the UFC. So, he’s prepared to take the slow road on his way to a title shot.

“There are great guys in this division,” he said. “To come here and say I will [win and] then fight for the belt, that’s kind of hard. I think I have to come slowly, showing I have what it takes to fight for the belt.”

Figueiredo Is Still Undecided on Whether He Wants to Go to 135 or Stay at 125

Even though bantamweight seems inevitable for the 21-3-1 professional mixed martial artist, Figueiredo said that he hadn’t decided on where he’ll fight next. Considering there are still top-ranked flyweights he has yet to meet inside the Octagon, Figueiredo may continue his tenure at 125 pounds. Further, Figueiredo made it clear he has unfinished business with Moreno, who he hopes to meet at 135 pounds someday for a fifth contest.

“There’s a chance [my next fight is] at 125,” he said. “I still have to fight Kai-Kara France, I still have to fight [Alexandre] Pantoja. There are new kids coming up with potential to fight for the belt or to be at the top. The division tends to get better. Or maybe I might move up to 135. That’s why I’m undecided. I’m getting undecided now. I wanna go to 135, but I’m undecided now.

“I have a long rivalry with Moreno, who I hope to fight a fifth time at 135. I’m sure he’ll move up one day and we’ll fight, or I”ll decide to stay at 125 and fight a few more fights. I haven’t ruled that out yet, but I’m focused on debuting at 135 now. I’m talking to my coaches, asking for their opinions, and they think it’s good, it’s less suffering. We’ll train and stay stronger.”

Still, Figueiredo stated that he had already “did what [he] had to do” at flyweight, and is “80 percent” sure he’ll be a bantamweight in his next outing.