MMA World Erupts Over Jiri Prochazka’s Last-Minute Comeback Choke at UFC 275

The UFC’s return to Singapore this weekend was capped off by a 205-pound title tilt between champion Glover Teixeira and No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka.
And it exceeded the hype.
The two light heavyweights went to war for nearly five rounds, with each combatant finding the upper hand several times during the bout. And although Teixeira was seemingly seconds away from retaining his belt via decision, Prochazka cinched in a rear-naked choke, tapping out the Brazilian.
Up to that point, Teixeira appeared to have done enough in the fifth frame to earn the judges’ nod, which, as per the official scorecard, would have won him the fight. MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti shared the scorecard, tweeting: “Glover Teixeira was 28 seconds away from successfully defending his UFC title.”
Well, battered and bruised, Prochazka is now the 205-pound king with only three UFC fights. “Denisa” improved his professional mixed martial arts record 29-3-1.
Conversely, Teixeira’s six-fight win streak was snapped and his record fell to 33-8.
Jan Blachowicz & Others React to Prochazka vs. Teixeira
Here are some big reactions to the epic light heavyweight championship fight:
Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, who appears to be up next for Prochazka, tweeted: “Jiri, let’s do this! The Battle for Europe. The biggest fight in the Continent’s history.”
Combat sports analyst and boxing trainer Teddy Atlas tweeted: “Yes, youth prevailed but man it took a special younger man to beat this very special Champion. Wow.”
UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling tweeted: “I now understand why Jon Jones and DC dominated this weight class for so many years. It really puts things into perspective.”
“Morning Kombat’s” Luke Thomas tweeted: “Jiri Prochazka taps Glover Teixeira with about a minute left in the 5th. I’m speechless. One of the most insane fights of course produced an insane finish.”
UFC’s Karyn Bryant tweeted: “Wow what an incredible fight! An absolute stunner!”
TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter tweeted: “That was an absolutely incredible fight. The heart of Jiri Prochazka is absolutely undeniable.”
Bronsteter also shared the official scorecard, writing: “Glover was officially 28 seconds from retaining his belt.”
Severe MMA’s Sean Sheehan tweeted: “Immediate rematch of the main event and co-main event please.”
More Reactions Poured In
MMA on Point’s MacMally tweeted: “If you told me earlier today that Joanna gets knocked out via spinning back fist, Valentina gets a questionable decision after nearly being subbed multiple times and 42yo Glover would put on the best LHW fight of all time and get subbed by Jiri in round 5…”
One fight fan tweeted: “Glover Vs Jiri: fight of the year. Glover should of finished it, though. Don’t know why he started grappling. Jiri was out on his feet. All Glover needed to do was throw a few more strikes and it would of been stopped.”
Another UFC fan wrote: “This is hands-down one of the most beautiful fights i have ever seen. insane show of hearts ,skills these warriors poured everything they had . This is and will be the fight for decades to come. this card was a roller-coaster.”