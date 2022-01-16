Frustrated Former Champ Takes Brutal Shot at Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo is still pissed off that he didn’t get the opportunity to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 for the featherweight title and took a shot at Conor McGregor amid his frustration.

Cejudo was looking to be a fill-in for Max Holloway against Volkanovski — a proposal that was quickly dismissed by UFC president Dana White. Cejudo fired off a response on Saturday night, making an obvious reference to McGregor’s out-of-the-octagon issues and the fact that the organization seems to have a different set of rules for him.

“Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated,” Cejudo wrote. “I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot?”

Dana White Set Cejudo Straight: ‘Not How it Works’

Cejudo was responding to comments from White that appeared to slight the two-division champ. He hasn’t fought since May of 2020, when he took out Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight belt.

“For Cejudo to retire and then just think he should be able to come in and jump into any weight division and take on the champion, it’s not how it works,” White said.

Chan Sung Jung — aka the Korean Zombie — will be the one who steps into the octagon with Volkanovski.

Henry Cejudo Says Dana White is ‘Scared’





Play



Henry Cejudo Sends Defiant Message to UFC | 3CSS 15 On Episode 15 of The Triple C and Schmo Show the duo react and discuss: 3:00 – Henry passed over for Volkanovski fight 9:55 – Henry working with Korean Zombie for Volkanovski fight 13:59 – Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal UFC 272 19:37 – Giga Chikadze vs Calvin Kattar 23:09 – Cornering Deiveson Figueiredo at… 2022-01-14T15:00:21Z

It’s not the first time Cejudo has lashed out at the UFC for not giving him a shot. He said on The Triple C & Schmo Show that he thinks White and the UFC are scared of what his

“I have the credentials. I deserved it. It’s not like a GSP situation where I’m gonna win and then jet out. It’s different for me because I want to go in there, I want to defend all of my belts and see how far I can take my body,” Cejudo said. “At the end of the day, Dana White, the UFC, they don’t trust in their fighters. They don’t have faith in Alexander Volkanovski, they really don’t, because if they did they would allow him to try to put me down.

“The thing is they’re scared. Dana White is scared. Dana White, the UFC, they don’t want it and I’m even sick and tired of trolling Volkanovski if the fight’s never gonna happen. It makes sense. Why not give me the opportunity, the chance to make history and become the first three-division champ? It’s a monopoly, man. They control the thing, and at the same time, if that’s the way it is then that’s the way it is. There’s really nothing you can do unless the fighters come together, make some sort of a partnership where we’re able to have a little more [of a] say.”

The future is uncertain for the quasi-retired Cejudo but it appears he wants to have very high stakes if he does