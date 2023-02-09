UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Reacts to Dana White Forgetting His Name

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is unfazed by Dana White’s recent memory lapse when he forgot the Russian-born fighter’s name.

When speaking with the media last weekend, the UFC president gave his take on the “monster fight” headlining UFC 284 on February 11: Makhachev versus featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. White said the pay-per-view, which is set to take place in Perth, Australia, was already trending to break the record for most buys ever in Australia and New Zealand. The two men occupy the top of the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, with Volkanovski in the top spot and Makhachev right behind him.

Well, when White was pointing to that, he couldn’t remember the 155-pound champ’s name.

“When you have the No. 1 versus the No. 2 pound-for-pound guys in the world fighting each other… in their prime, it’s never happened,” White said. “If you think of all the fights we’ve done in the UFC. So, when you talk about legacy, if Volkanovski can pull this off it’s obviously massive. And if, uh, if um – you know, yeah, can pull it off, he’s on his way to building an incredible legacy.”

MMA Junkie asked Makhachev about White forgetting his name. And Makhachev couldn’t be less bothered by it.

“For U.S people, this is not easy,” Makhachev said. “My surname he forget. Makhachev (is) not easy for the U.S. Like Nurmagomedov. I don’t hear anybody say right. Everybody does some mistake. I don’t care. … For sure he respects all champions. I don’t think bad about people.”